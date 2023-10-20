Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns' partner Jordyn Woods gets a shoutout by $11.99 billion InterContinental group for celebrating birthday at Paris hotel 

Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, have become one of the NBA's most recognizable power couples. The duo have been going strong for three years now, with no signs of slowing down. As Towns gears up for the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, Woods recently celebrated her birthday in style.

In a series of photos and videos posted to social media, Woods gave fans a glimpse into the evening's festivities. At the same time, $11.99 billion InterContinental Group, who owns the hotel where Woods held the event, gave her a shoutout on their social media accounts.

Complete with a video showcasing the lavish event and the team behind the celebration, InterContinental Group was happy to host Jordyn Woods and her friends. In a carousel post, which showed Woods with her 26th birthday cake, they wrote:

"Last night in one word: ICONIC. It was truly an incredible occasion at the @icparislegrand as Hollywood’s brightest stars met to celebrate @jordynwoods' 26th birthday."

Check out the video, as well as some of the photos, below!

How Karl-Anthony Towns has helped Jordyn Woods' business endeavors

NBA fans are already familiar with Woods due to her previous connection to Devin Booker. What many fans don't know is how Karl-Anthony Towns has helped her business endeavors while they have been together.

While Jordyn Woods has made a name for herself in her own right as a runway model, she has also launched two successful brands. Although this year saw Woods celebrate her birthday in style, Karl-Anthony Towns' gift for her 25th birthday was something special.

In a letter he wrote to Woods that was shared on social media, the Minnesota Timberwolves star shared:

“I know every year I have showered you with material gifts that people wish they could cop (king shit) but this year, your 25th year walking this earth, it’s time to go from that girl to a full woman."

"You pick two businesses you want to start and I will fund them. It’s time to take that next step, and I will walk with you step by step in this thing we call life. Te amo mucho, let’s take over the world… together.”

With the 2023-24 NBA season right around the corner, Towns' focus has been on helping the Minnesota Timberwolves make a strong playoff push.