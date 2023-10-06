Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns shows off his moves to Bollywood music on superstar Ranveer Singh’s request

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh's love for the NBA is no hidden secret. The NBA appointed Singh as its brand ambassador for India in 2021. After that, the actor also appeared in the NBA All-Star Celebrity game last season.

The actor is currently in Abu Dhabi to attend the two preseason games between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. He was pictured with Luka Doncic and Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday. The actor was quick to post the stories of the meetings via his Instagram account.

After Minnesota's win, while being photographed KAT, the actor suggested they make a reel that would most likely go viral in India. The Timberwolves big man jumped in to the suggestion, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"C'mon..C'mon.."

And to be honest, KAT didn't disappoint. The NBA later shared the reel via their Instagram account with the caption:

"The friendship we didn’t know we needed…@ranveersingh & @karltowns👏 #NBAinAbuDhabi"

The actor also commented on the post:

"Hahahahahahaaha shouldn’t be left unsupervised 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Fans also flooded the account with various heart-warming and hilarious comments. One fan showed his love for the Bollywood actor:

"Ranveer is a throwback to the 90s legends"

Besides KAT, Singh also linked up with Hall of Famer and arguably one the greatest shooters of all time: Ray Allen, 'Creed' actor Michael B Jordan, and Champions League and World Cup winner with Italy, the legendary soccer player Alessandro Del Piero.

He was also seen in conversation with American businessman, investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Ranveer Singh with Alessandro Del Piero and Hall of Famer Ray Allen

Karl-Anthony Towns leads his team to victory in preseason opener

The Timberwolves won the game 111-99. Karl-Anthony Towns led the scoring for his team with 20 points, while adding four rebounds. Rudy Gobert took care of things in the defensive end with eight rebounds. Naz Reid came off the bench and scored 16 points.

For the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic led the team with 25 points, while Jaden Hardy contributed 13 points off the bench. Kyrie Irving didn't have much of an impact with just two points in 14 minutes.

The Abu Dhabi Games 2023 has been a great venue for the preseason. Apart from the games, the league has also shown its global appeal by bringing superstars from various backgrounds together.