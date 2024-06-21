Watch: Kawhi Leonard lights up a joint at Kendrick Lamar's 'The Pop Out' concert

Kawhi Leonard was as relaxed as ever as he witnessed Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert at Kia Forum in Inglewood on Wednesday. Leonard was spotted smoking a joint as he enjoyed the blockbuster show by Lamar, attended by several superstar rap artists and other NBA players.

Leonard's presence wasn't heard of before, but it went viral after a video showing the LA Clippers star lighting a joint hit "X."

The video was uploaded by a TikTok user and posted on "X" by Jamal Christopher. Leonard wasn't in focus in the videos that featured other NBA celebrities on Wednesday, including LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. DeRozan and Westbrook also made it to the stage and danced to Lamar's diss track for Drake, "Not Like Us."

Dr. Dre, Roddy Richh and DJ Mustard were among the other stars from LA in attendance. Dr. Dre also performed on stage with Kendrick Lamar.

Kawhi Leonard has always maintained a low-key profile. He's not known to be a face of the party. The most partying he's done publicly is probably at the Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship parade. Hence, the video of him lighting and smoking a joint at Lamar's concert has generated traction online.

NBA has no issues with Kawhi Leonard or athletes smoking weed

Kawhi Leonard is unlikely to get in trouble because of his latest video doing the rounds on social media. Leonard hasn't breached any disciplinary code set by the NBA for players smoking weed. The NBA reached an agreement in April 2022 with the players association to allow the use of marijuana. Players don't get tested or fined for it.

It's also not new for NBA players to be found smoking weed or being known to do so. Kevin Durant said in a July 2023 video that "everybody" in the league does it while revealing Commissioner Adam Silver once smelled weed on him before lobbying for the league to end the ban on players smoking marijuana.

Kawhi Leonard has been in the news this offseason

Leonard and the Clippers faced another early exit in the playoffs after another injury to the star player hindered the team's success. They lost in six games against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

However, Leonard has been in the news despite entering the offseason early. Before his viral video hit X on Thursday, Leonard was in the news for potentially getting a new haircut.

However, that was quickly debunked after Hawks guard Dejounte Murray posted a pic with Leonard in which his braids were intact. Leonard has rocked the same hairstyle for years, so the initial images with a different hairdo stunned fans.