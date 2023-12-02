WATCH: Kendrick Perkins' absurd imitation of "dawgs" scares Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was confident he knew why the Philadelphia 76ers were up on the Boston Celtics at halftime of their Friday night matchup. Early in the game, the Celtics jumped to a lead, winning the first quarter 44-36. However, the 76ers answered back in a big way in the second quarter, ultimately leading by three points going into the half.

When the "NBA Today" broadcast cut to the Toyota Halftime report, Kendrick Perkins scared co-hosts Malika Andrew and Chiney Ogwumike as he explained the X-factor in the game. Per Perkins, the key difference in the second quarter that allowed the 76ers to take the lead was the "dawgs" they have on their team.

Between Patrick Beverley, DeAnthony Melton, Paul Reed, Marcus Morris and Tobias Harris, Kendrick Perkins knows the team has some dawgs. Even though Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were absent, these players kept them in the game for three quarters before the Celtics pulled ahead.

Check out the clip of Kendrick Perkins scaring Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike below:

Looking at the second half of the Celtics-76ers game after Kendrick Perkins' "dawg" speech

Although the Philadelphia 76ers "dawgs" kept them in the game through the first half, they could not keep the momentum going in the second half. After entering halftime with a slight lead, the Celtics brought it to just two points in the third quarter.

Despite a spirited attempt from the Philadelphia 76ers in the absence of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Celtics pulled ahead in the fourth. Notably, the Celtics outscored the 76ers 30-22 in the fourth quarter, giving them a 125-119 win.

The victory moved the Boston Celtics into first place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-4 record, which sees them sitting just one game ahead of the Orlando Magic. The win was, unsurprisingly, fueled by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who had 20 and 21 points, respectively.

In addition, veteran Al Horford added 20 points, while Derrick White contributed another 21 points, helping the Celtics win. As Perkins mentioned, for the 76ers, Patrick Beverley was, unsurprisingly, a major contributing factor in their ability to remain competitive.

On top of the 26 points, seven assists and eight rebounds he recorded in the loss, Beverley helped keep the team locked in through several critical points. Although he could not help them get over the finish line, the game proved to many fans and analysts that the 76ers depth is no joke.