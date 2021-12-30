Watch: Kendrick Perkins tweets hilarious GIF depicting what LeBron James’ return to the MVP conversation looks like 

LeBron James is on a tear in year 19 for the LA Lakers. There have been mild discussions of the 37-year-old potentially entering the MVP conversation because of how well he's played.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins had a hilarious post depicting James' return to the MVP conversation after the Lakers star dropped his sixth consecutive 30-point game Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here's what Perkins, an ESPN analyst, tweeted:

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins How Lebron James entering the MVP conversation!!! Carry the hell on… How Lebron James entering the MVP conversation!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/C1z230Ve7U

James was far from any talk surrounding the MVP award at the start of the season. He missed eight games in a span of 11 days due to injury and got off to a slow start overall, averaging roughly 23 points, five rebounds and six assists, on 43% shooting through his first eight games.

Nevertheless, James has turned it around in emphatic style. The four-time MVP has averaged 30 points per game on a 55/39/78 shooting split. James is now second in the NBA in scoring behind Kevin Durant. The Lakers star is averaging 28.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

James' numbers are comparable to MVP award frontrunners Durant and Steph Curry. However, his team's performance has stopped him from being considered a strong candidate to win the highest individual honor. The Lakers (17-19) find themselves in a tough spot with no one aside from James producing the goods at a high level.

LA Lakers fall to sixth defeat in seven games despite LeBron James' stellar play

LeBron James has scored at least 31 points in six straight games, but the LA Lakers have lost five of those games (and six of their last seven outings). Los Angeles blew a 14-point lead Wednesday night at the Memphis Grizzlies to lose 104-99.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron in his last six games:



37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST

32 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST

39 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST

36 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST

34 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

31 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST



Lakers went 1-5. LeBron in his last six games:37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST32 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST39 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST36 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST34 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST31 PTS, 14 REB, 6 ASTLakers went 1-5. https://t.co/FLT2ViNXcm

The Grizzlies took control when Lakers interim coach David Fizdale rested James towards the end of the third quarter. From there, Memphis went on a 13-0 run. The Lakers managed to get back with a six-point lead with eight minutes left, but Memphis fought back and closed the game with a 20-9 run.

The Lakers couldn't get a shot up on the last possession with Malik Monk and James getting aggressively double-teamed, resulting in a forced turnover from James.

The Lakers will be hoping to turn things around on New Year's Eve against the Portland Trail Blazers (13-21) at home in their next game. They could also have key players like Austin Reaves and Trevor Ariza return to the lineup, so they may have a decent chance of winning.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein