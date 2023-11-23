WATCH: Kevin Durant and Brandin Podziemski get heated after Suns star shoves rookie

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski got into a heated exchange in the final minutes of the matchup between the two teams on Wednesday. The Suns largely controlled the game but temperatures soared when the Dubs rallied back to cut the deficit to 118-114.

The game saw some drama between Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster, resulting in the former being ejected in the first half. The final stretch saw Podziemski being shoved by Durant, and the rookie was in no mood to relent as he confronted the two-time champion about it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Podziemski was the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara. He played 23 minutes and had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals while shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 1-of-3 from the three-point range. However, it wasn't enough, as the Suns coasted to a 123-115 win.

The Warriors are now 7-9 and placed 11th in the West and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. They play their next game on Friday evening when they host the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center.

Kevin Durant continues scintillating run this season for the Suns

In the absence of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker for a good chunk of games this season, the onus has been on Kevin Durant to shoulder the offensive load. And the veteran forward delivered, averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Durant's MVP-level run has translated into the Suns winning five games in a row. With Booker back in the side, the team has more help on the offensive end. Against the Warriors, the 35-year-old notched up 32 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Durant is now in 11th place on the league's all-time scoring list and could surpass Moses Malone for 10th this weekend, either against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, or maybe against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Despite the feat, the veteran was a picture of modesty. According to the NBA:

“Being amongst the all-time greats, the guys who set the standard and made the NBA what it is today is an honor. It’s pretty cool and I just gotta keep going.”

Expand Tweet

Phoenix will hope that Kevin Durant can continue his rich vein of form and help the Suns go the distance. With the team in win-now mode, all eyes will be on the forward for the rest of the season.