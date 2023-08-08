The FIBA World Cup exhibition games have begun - and Kevin Durant along with Draymond Green has gone to support the team representing the USA.

Olympic royalty is sitting in the crowd, with the duo owning 5 gold medals among them. The once bitter teammates were spotted sitting next to each other in matching bucket hats, watching the game intensely, sharing some quips about the game.

Kevin Durant looked like his nonchalant self and spent most of the time focusing on the game, but had time to answer something that Green said. It is refreshing to see that KD and Green put their past aside and came out to support their younger generation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Team USA is currently playing Puerto Rico in an exhibition game, and has shown why they should not be taken lightly. Leading the way is

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have a rich history

The duo played together from 2016-2019, winning two rings together. They had great on-court chemistry, but things were said that soured the relationship between the two.

Some fans thought they spotted a slight hint of condescension in the way Kevin Durant replied, and his face gave it away. Scroll to the end of the video, and you can see for yourself.

Jamonte Williams @JamonteWilliam5 @usabasketball @KDTrey5 @Money23Green Kd face when Draymond started talking

But all that seems to be put aside because the duo was spotted cheering for a play by Brandon Ingram, who is having a monster game on defense. He's been protecting the rim all night long, and this play exemplifies it. Kevin Durant was seen cheering heartily for Ingram, a man who models his game after the Slim Reaper.

NBA @NBA



Paolo finds Ant for the bucket



#USABMNT | Live on FS1 WHAT A BLOCK BY BRANDON INGRAMPaolo finds Ant for the bucket| Live on FS1 pic.twitter.com/5paEg7VFOT

It looks like the players on the court are chuffed to see their seniors in the stands because they have been playing brilliantly. As it stands, Team USA is well prepared to have a deep run at the world cup.

Are pundits right to dismiss this current team?

There have been doubts about the team, with pundits like Gilbert Arenas doubting their credibility. The roster seems pretty young - as none of the big-name stars have opted to play.

The team is super young, with Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson the oldest at 26. The roster has immense potential and is currently showing the world just that. The handing of the baton is almost complete - the old guard has stepped down and let the young ones rise. It is too early to dismiss a team that is changing.

The game against Puerto Rico is a benchmark for the pundits. The team seems very enthused in playing, and gels well together. Their remaining games are against Greece and Germany - two strong teams. Those two games will determine the confidence level everyone will have on this team.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)