Watch: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving dap up with their special handshake during the Brooklyn Nets-Chicago Bulls game

The Brooklyn Nets stamped their authority in a win over conference leaders the Chicago Bulls on Thursday (13 January), and the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had a field day. With a comfortable lead, the superstars executed their signature handshake on the bench.

We have seen this before when Irving returned to the fold for his season debut. In his on-court post-game presser after dropping 22 points against the Indiana Pacers, Durant initiated the same handshake in a congratulatory moment. He then let Irving get on with his interview.

The 29-year-old's return has been a boost for the Nets, as they have gone 2-1 with him. So far, Kyrie Irving has only been allowed to play road games for the team, but the NBA has said that he could play at Barclays Center if the Nets are willing to pay fines.

Sports commentator Dan Patrick has questioned their relationship following the COVID-19 saga. He thought there might be some friction between the two players, but Nets announcer Ian Eagle said he could not be further from the truth.

Unfortunately, the celebrations did not last long as the Nets returned home to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back. Coming into the game, it ought to have been an easy victory for the Nets against the 14th-placed Thunder in the West.

But they failed to secure the win. Kevin Durant was given a breather and the Nets fell to a loss without him, losing the game 130-109.

Sports analysts Marcus Spears and Kendrick Perkins have questioned Steve Nash's coaching in recent weeks. The duo have insinuated that he is not experienced enough to manage the three superstars on the team. It is probably decisions like these that make people uncomfortable with him as the head coach.

Kevin Durant's offensive load will be reduced with Kyrie Irving in the Brooklyn Nets lineup

The Brooklyn Nets' Big Three are back together.

The Nets have relied heavily on Kevin Durant so far this season. The two-time NBA champion has played the second-most minutes per game this season, and fans are worried about him burning out before the playoffs.

With Kyrie Irving back, things will be a lot easier for KD as the team will not be dependent on him for the bulk of the production. You know what you get from Irving every night, which is why the organization changed their minds regarding him featuring as a part-time player.

Nets Videos @SNYNets "The game of basketball is happy to have him back" - Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's return tonight "The game of basketball is happy to have him back" - Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's return tonight https://t.co/EuOTqLHOLQ

So far, Kevin Durant is the top scorer in the NBA, averaging 29.7 points in 35 games. He was left out of the lineup against the Thunder last night as Nash thought it best to give him a rest. Unfortunately, that ended in a loss for the Nets.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 138-112 victory in Chicago showed how effective the Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 can be without either of them logging ridiculously huge minutes.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra