Watch: Kevin Durant's latest ad on how people can get free KD NFTs via NBA Top Shot

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant appears in a new commercial for NBA Top Shot, of which he is the ambassador. Taking to Twitter to post the ad, Durant revealed his latest potentially lucrative partnership.

Durant features towards the end of the commercial as two ardent fans of his have a back and forth conversation about Durant's best shots in the league. The two-time Finals MVP acknowledged his fans at the end of the advertisement by praising the Durant jerseys worn by both of them.

NBA Top Shot is a marketplace where fans can buy, sell or even trade NBA moments like a LeBron James dunk or a Durant three-point shot. Owned and produced by a blockchain company called Dapper Labs, the NBA and the Players Association (NBPA) came to an agreement in 2019 to develop this.

Top Shot is a non-fungible token (NFT) which is essentially a package of highlights by NBA players and these clips work in the same way as trading cards. Ardent basketball fans pay a premium to acquire these highlights with hopes of their value increasing over time due to their scarcity.

Kevin Durant and his business ventures

Like LeBron James and Steph Curry before him, Kevin Durant has followed a path with as much off-court success as he has had on the court. Durant's prowess on the court allows him to build and cultivate relationships out of it, which in turn results in incredible business partnerships being forged.

The most prominent deal Kevin Durant has signed is with Nike as the shoe manufacturer has been releasing signature "KD" basketball shoes since his second season in the league. This speaks to the greatness of the eleven-time All-Star and according to reports, he signed a 10-year deal with Nike worth north of $300 million. Durant has also signed deals with the likes of Google and Alaska Airlines.

Kevin Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman signed a deal to form their own venture capital firm called Thirty Five Ventures and this has been the bed rock from which the Slim Reaper has excelled in business. On the firm's website, the company has a business portfolio comprising of more than 60 different companies.

Coinbase is one such investment where Durant made a massive return as it is rumored that he and Kleinman made 53-times more than what they had invested in. Durant managed a similar feat with his investment in Postmates, where he was rumored to be in line to make $15 million dollars off the $1 million dollars he put in.

Rather than just making returns on investments, Thirty Five Ventures also focuses on producing content as the production side of the company has had shows released on Apple TV plus.

With all that being said, it is Kevin Durant's on-court exploits that allows him to partake in a multitude of ventures off the court, resulting in his remarkable success in the corporate world.

