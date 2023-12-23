Watch: Kevin Durant all smiles after getting T'd up following crazy dunk reaction

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker faced technical foul calls in the recent game between the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings on December 22. The incident occurred when Durant celebrated his teammate Udoka Azubuike's dunk by coming onto the floor from the bench. At the same time, Booker received a technical foul for arguing Kevin Durant's case.

Durant's technical foul was called late in the sixth-minute mark of the second quarter as the Suns were down seven following the dunk. Some argue that Durant's celebration of his teammate's dunk did not deserve a technical foul, as it is a common practice among athletes to show support and excitement for their teammates' achievements.

On the other hand, Devin Booker's technical foul resulted from his argument supporting Kevin Durant's case.

The Suns proceeded to lose the game by 15, 120-105, with Durant finishing the game with 28 points and seven rebounds while Booker had 24 points and seven assists.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant's injury-plagued season with the Suns

The Suns' trio of Durant, Bradley Beal, and Booker has been highly anticipated to wreak havoc but their injury records have raised concerns about their ability to stay on the court together.

The team had to delay the debut of this star-studded lineup due to the injuries, with Beal being the longest absentee. This has led to uncertainty among fans and analysts about the availability of the Suns' big three for important games.

Despite these injury challenges, Durant has been a relatively less injury-prone star for the Suns, despite his day-to-day listing and eagerness to play as much as possible.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant's high-level play has significantly impacted the Phoenix Suns' performance this season. Booker's return from a right ankle sprain notably influenced the team's offense and Kevin Durant's performance, leading to a balanced offense and improved transition play.

When Booker is on the floor, the Suns have demonstrated a remarkable offensive efficiency, outscoring opponents by over 112 points per 100 possessions (one of the league's top offensive ratings).

His scoring threat has also transformed him into an elite playmaker, averaging under 30 points on impressive shooting splits and ranking top seven in scoring and assists.