Watch: Kevin Durant swats Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before landing on him

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are hosting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder tonight. Both teams are coming off losses and are looking to bounce back with a big win. Durant had an impressive game against the LA Lakers in the Suns’ last game but couldn’t lead the team to victory. “SGA” also had a near triple-double versus the Sacramento Kings but fell short on the road.

The Suns-Thunder has been a tight battle since tip-off. KD has a team-high 24 points with still 4:32 left in the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, has a game-high 28 points. The two rarely guard each other, but in one sequence in the game this happened:

Kevin Durant continues to carry a heavy load for the Phoenix Suns with Devin Booker still out. Suns coach Frank Vogel has been asking him to do a yeoman’s job on both ends of the court. Bradley Beal has played in the last few games, but Durant remains the primary option on offense.

On defense, Durant has been asked to do more as well. He is arguably the team’s best rim protector. Jusuf Nurkic is a wide-bodied center who can jostle with bruising big men. But, he does not have the athleticism to deter rim attackers. KD does that and has been doing it at an elite level for Phoenix.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, is one of the NBA’s best in attacking the paint. He has a plethora of moves, some of them herky-jerky stunts that leave defenders off balance. On a few occasions this game, he has gotten by Durant. In the said play, though, he couldn’t get it done against the “Slim Reaper.”

Before the game ends, Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have a few more opportunities to take on each other. Whoever wins, it's the fans who will be having a treat.

Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are playing at All-Star levels

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a breakout campaign last season, which earned him his first All-Star selection. He averaged 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. This season, he has not been scoring as much as the OKC Thunder as plenty of options on that end. In every other area, though, he remains as impactful as ever.

While his scoring has dropped, his assists, rebounds and steals have considerably gone up. He is averaging 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.3 steals per contest, all career-high numbers. “SGA” is expected to make the All-Star team again.

Kevin Durant is a staple in the said event. He may be even better than last season. Durant is averaging 30.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. KD has been the Suns’ best player on both ends of the floor. He should be named to his 14th All-Star game by February.