Watch: Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce show love to 'Prime Time' Deion Sanders ahead of Colorado showdown against USC

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce visited Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' showdown against No. 8 USC Trojans on Saturday in Boulder. The Boston Celtics legends went to the Buffaloes locker room, where they were welcomed by the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

In a video shared by @coldfoundation on Instagram, Garnett and Pierce showed love to Coach Prime by bowing down to him. Sanders returned the favor by dapping up and hugging the basketball legends.

Sanders and the Buffaloes have been the talk of the nation over the last month when the collegiate football season started. They have a 3-1 record after wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State in their first three games. However, they got blown out by No. 9 Oregon last week.

Here's the video of Coach Prime welcoming Garnett and Pierce:

It should be noted that both Deion Sanders and Kevin Garnett famously wore the No. 21 during their respective careers. Sanders used the No. 21 from 1989 to 2000 with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, now the Commanders.

Meanwhile, Garnett wore the No. 21 during his two stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He used the No. 5 with the Boston Celtics and the No. 2 with the Brooklyn Nets.

Garnett and Paul Pierce, who host their own podcast show "Ticket and The Truth" on Showtime, will be in attendance when the Colorado Buffaloes face the USC Trojans at Folsom Field in Boulder.

USC are favored to win, but Colorado have a chance of winning this week due to the Trojan's subpar defense.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders challenged Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce

In a second Instagram video below, Deion Sanders' sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders challenged Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to a 2-on-2 basketball game. Shedeur plays quarterback for Colorado, while Shilo is a safety.

Shilo, though, is listed as questionable for Saturday's game due to a kidney issue from last week's game against Oregon. Nevertheless, Garnett had a hilarious response to the brothers' challenge.

"Hell, no. You'll ain't ready for that, man," Garnett said.

Garnett argued that he and Pierce would have the size advantage over them. However, Shedeur and Shilo are not afraid, as the two basketball legends are much older and would be sore if they played.

Toward the end of the video, Garnett shows respect to the brothers, as they play a more physical game of football. Pierce also maintained his stance of them having "grown man" strength.

