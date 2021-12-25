Watch: Kevin Hart hilariously tries to interrupt Chris Paul’s on-court interview

We get to be entertained with some Christmas Day NBA action as Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns take on the Golden State Warriors. Other games scheduled to be held on this special day include the Atlanta Hawks going up against the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, the Utah Jazz welcoming the Dallas Mavericks on the road and finally the LA Lakers hosting the Brooklyn Nets.

In the spirit of festivity, we throw it back to a Christmas day game from 2014, where Kevin Hart hilariously interrupted Chris Paul's post-game interview. He was seemingly hyped up and kept wishing Paul Happy Holidays and a Merry Christmas.

"Happy Holidays! Merry Christmas, C! We did it. It's us. Merry Christmas."

After about a few seconds, Chris Paul was able to get Hart to leave so the interview could continue.

"Move! It's about us right now Kevin, not you. Not you! Not you!"

CP3 led his team to victory over a strong Warriors team during their league dynasty era. The Warriors fielded Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Harrison Barnes, Draymond Green and Marreese Speights as part of their starting lineup.

Chris Paul and the LA Clippers defeat the Golden State Warriors in a Christmas Day Action

Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers in action against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on March 23, 2016 in Oakland, California.

At the time CP3 was with the LA Clippers and on that day, they managed to win the game by an impressive 13-point margin, being one of the few teams to steal a win over the Warriors. That season, the Warriors registered a 67-15 record and went on to win the championship title over a LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers duo.

Chris Paul played 37 minutes as he posted 22 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, dished out 4 assists and bagged 3 steals to help the Clippers secure victory. The Warriors took the lead in the first quarter, going up by two points, by the end of the first half that lead had been reduced to just one point. The Clippers then took the lead for the first time in the third quarter and went on to close out the game in the fourth to claim victory.

The Warriors struggled to keep up as Klay Thompson put up the most points on their team with 15, followed by Curry, who scored 14 points. Both players' points totals were eclipsed by Clippers veteran Jamal Crawford on the night, who came off the bench and put up impressive numbers with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

