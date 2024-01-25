Watch: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green fight tears as Warriors pay tribute to late coach Dejan Milojevic

The Golden State Warriors paid a fitting tribute to the late assistant coach Dejan Milojevic after their first game back following his tragic death. Milojevic (46) suffered a heart attack during the team dinner.

After two games were suspended following his death, the Warriors returned to practice on Monday, preparing for their first home game on Wednesday. They honored Milojevic before their contest with the Hawks at Chase Center.

During the tribute, all players were visibly taken aback by his loss to their lives and the organization. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green shared an emotional moment where they were crying and consolidating their teammates.

Players wore jerseys with Milojevic's surname on the back before the game began. A 'Brate' shirt—which means 'brother in Serbian'—was also placed over one of the seats, along with a rose.

Steve Kerr gives an emotional tribute to Dejan Milojevic

While the video tribute and the Serbian national anthem played, head coach Steve Kerr spoke movingly about his former assistant.

Kerr said,

"The world lost a beautiful soul last week.”

He continued “Deki was a wonderful friend, a hell of a basketball coach, a great man and, most importantly, a beautiful grandson, son, husband and father. The mark that he’s left on our organization, the last three years, you just saw all the pictures, that was him every day: the smile, the joy, the laughter, it was ever present. And what he meant to us, was a huge part of who we are. He's a part of our soul"

In what has been a difficult week for the Warriors, Kerr expressed gratitude for all of the support shown to them.

Instead of holding a moment of silence, Kerr asked the audience to cheer as loudly as they could in memory of the late coach Milojevic after paying respects to his wife, Natasa, and his two children, Masa and Nikola.

Golden State Warriors pay honor to Dejan Milojevic with jersey patch

In honor of Milojevic, the Warriors announced a jersey patch that would feature the initials "DM" inside a heart that would be worn for the rest of the season.

The Warriors announced that they would feature the same logo on their court at the Chase Center.

After serving as head coach in Montenegro and his home country of Serbia for several years, Milojević joined the Warriors in 2021. Before that, he was a very successful player in the Eastern European ABA League, where he earned three MVP awards.

