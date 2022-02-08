Watch: Klay Thompson emulates his inner Dwyane Wade, tells OKC Thunder "this is his house" after draining a clutch 3

Klay Thompson had another stunning game for the Golden State Warriors in their win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The sharpshooter scored 21 points to lead the way from the font.

During one possession in the fourth quarter, he drained the ball from the three-point range and walked away as the Thunder called time out. Pumped after making the clutch shot, Klay Thompson appeared to be saying:

"This is my house"

Klay seriously told OKC that this is his house

Thompson played 28 minutes against OKC, which is more than his average of 23.9 minutes per game this season. However, he showed no signs of fatigue and was vital in this win. He also contributed with two steals and one block, which proves that he is still an assassin on defense. When asked in his post-game interview if he said 'this is my house', Klay Thompson replied by saying:

"I don't remember man, I blackout in those moments"

Klay on if he said 'this is my house' after clutch three "I don't remember, man. I blackout in those moments."

Steve Kerr was a happy man after the win. Moreover, he was happy to see Klay play well and lead the Warriors beyond the finish line. When asked about Klay's terrific performance, Steve Kerr replied by saying:

"It was great to see Klay hit those back-to-back three's to kind of seal the win. It's just fun to have him back, he looks great out there, he's moving great, it's fun to be able to play him 29 minutes you know, bump that up, so it's great to have Klay back "

Klay Thompson has been great since his return

Klay Thompson has been great for the Golden State Warriors since his return

Klay Thompson returned to action against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9 after two and a half years away from the game. Many would have expected him to be a bit slow to get back to his best, but the 32-year-old has proved people wrong and has been playing brilliantly since his return.

With this bucket, Klay moves to 18th on the NBA's all-time threes list

Klay is averaging 16.7 PPG in 12 appearances. He is shooting the ball at 42.6% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range. The five-time All-Star is recording all of these numbers under minute restrictions and will keep improving as the games go by. In the last five games, Klay has looked a whole lot better, his average has also climbed to 19.7 and with the way he has moved, it looks like he is finally all set to fire.

Thompson has been brilliant in the clutch for the Warriors. He is very confident in his shooting and if thrown the ball, Klay possesses the ability to drain the shot in the toughest of situations. In the game against the OKC Thunder, the Warriors were leading the game, but to seal it they needed a few more buckets, that is when Klay Thompson showed up.

The 3 time NBA champion hit two big threes to increase the lead to 9 points with 1:06 minutes to play. His terrific performance in the game helped the Warriors get to their 9th consecutive win. The team will be hoping for him to continue delivering such performances and help the Dubs make a strong challenge to get to the championship this season.

