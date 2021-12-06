Watch: Klay Thompson explodes for 60 points over 11 dribbles against the Indiana Pacers in an iconic performance from 5 years ago

Klay Thompson’s imminent return is creating a buzz as the season progresses to what is anticipated to be his comeback date. He is expected by most league analysts to play his first NBA game in more than two years this Christmas. The Golden State Warriors are slated to face the Phoenix Suns in what is predicted to be another slambang and thrilling encounter on December 25.

Golden State Warriors fans are giddy with excitement as the expected date draws near. They know that the Warriors’ championship hopes are significantly better when one of the NBA’s best shooters is on the floor with Steph Curry.

Five years ago today, the league watched in awe of Klay Thompson’s mind-blowing performance of 60 points on 11 dribbles and in only 29 minutes of action.

On December 5, 2016, Klay Thompson torched the Indiana Pacers for 60 points, including 40 in a blistering first half. The five-time All-Star made 21 of 33 field goals, including 8 of 14 from three-point range. He capped off the spectacular shooting display by draining 10 of 11 free throw attempts. Fans, to this day, are still wondering what the final numbers could have been had head coach Steve Kerr not pulled him out in the third quarter.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter On this day five years ago, Klay Thompson dropped 60 points on 11 dribbles 💦



He did it in just 29 minutes. On this day five years ago, Klay Thompson dropped 60 points on 11 dribbles 💦He did it in just 29 minutes. https://t.co/80z8TQ70vf

The jaw-dropping performance earned Klay Thompson the 2016-17 NBA Performance of the Year over other magnificent accomplishments like James Harden’s 53-point triple-double. Thompson’s performance that night was the most points scored in the league in 30 minutes or less.

Even more spellbinding was the 29-year old’s historic scoring efficiency. He had the ball in his hands for roughly an unimaginable 90 seconds. The late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony all took longer with the ball in their hands to put up the same scoring output.

Richard Yannow @RichardYannow Klay had the ball for about 90 sec, total. In the other 60-point games of the SportVU era, Kobe had it for 400, Bron for 390, and Melo 240. Klay had the ball for about 90 sec, total. In the other 60-point games of the SportVU era, Kobe had it for 400, Bron for 390, and Melo 240.

The astounding pace of his scoring, though, was only a hairline short of Wilt Chamberlain’s untouchable 100 points in a single game, according to ESPN.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Wilt: 100 pts in 48 min = 2.08 pts per min

Klay: 60 pts in 29 min = 2.07 pts per min



That pace... unreal Wilt: 100 pts in 48 min = 2.08 pts per minKlay: 60 pts in 29 min = 2.07 pts per minThat pace... unreal https://t.co/0RYWsL3ygZ

Can the Golden State Warriors expect the old Klay Thompson back after two serious injuries?

Klay Thompson is trying to bounce back from two major injuries in two years. [Photo: UPROXX]

It is impossible to expect the old dead-eye shooter after being two years removed from the game and following two horrific injuries. Klay Thompson could get back to his old deadly form, but it’ll likely take some time to get there. The Golden State Warriors are predicting a challenging, roller-coaster performance in the first few months before the rhythm and consistency will return.

A perspective of what the NBA looked like will give a clearer idea of how long the 3-time NBA champ has been away. Kevin Durant was still playing with the Warriors the last time Klay Thompson was on the court. The Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday combo was still the headline in New Orleans and Jimmy Butler was still with the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons Big 3 with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Klay Thompson will be returning to a team that is considered the favorite to win the NBA championship this season. The Golden State Warriors top the league in defensive rating and are second only to the Utah Jazz in offensive rating. Having Klay Thompson in the fold will only make the Warriors almost unbelievably more dangerous.

Also Read Article Continues below

Klay Thompson's record-shattering performance five years ago today is a reminder of what could await the entire NBA once he returns to action.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra