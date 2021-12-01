Watch: Klay Thompson finally returns to action on court, plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors and hits a game-winning 3 in scrimmage

Basketball fans around the world continue to wait for the return of Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. That wait appears to be almost over. It's been a long road back to the NBA floor for the veteran sharpshooter, and fans are anxiously counting down the days until Thompson makes his return to the floor.

Although the Golden State Warriors have been one of the most impressive teams in the league so far this year, all eyes have been on the return of the lethal shooting guard. It was expected that Klay Thompson could return to the Warriors around Christmas, when the team is scheduled to have a couple of home games.

The plan had been for Thompson to spend time in the G-League to get practice repititions as the next step in his rehabilitation. That step has been reached, as Thompson has been spending time training with the Santa Cruz affiliate for the Warriors.

It's a step in the right direction for Klay Thompson, as basketball fans around the world await to see the popular guard back in action. It was even reported that Thompson hit a game-winning 3-pointer in a scrimmage today. Thompson has been cleared for "full go," and he reportedly has been practicing at 100 percent without any setbacks.

Kevin Danna @kevo408 Klay Thompson hits the game-winning 3 in scrimmage today. Klay Thompson hits the game-winning 3 in scrimmage today. https://t.co/m1mtRhqwOu

For a player like Klay Thompson, who was known as one of the top shooting guards in the entire league, it's been a long road back to the NBA court.

Thompson tore his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. Shortly after that, he tore his Achilles during a preseason workout. It's safe to say Thompson has had an incredible journey to find his way back to the NBA floor. He's had to remain patient and upbeat with the fact that his path back to the sport he loves so much would be one of the toughest opponents he's ever faced.

It now appears Thompson is facing his final hurdles as he prepares to rejoin his Golden State Warriors teammates again. The good news for Thompson is his team is firing on all cylinders. Golden State has the best record in the league, and the roster has suddenly started to come together.

There's no doubt fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry will be overjoyed to get Thompson back on the floor as well. The two have been one of the most terrifying combinations on the court for opposing defenses to deal with when it comes to their offensive firepower. It's been a long road back for Klay Thompson, but it looks as if that battle back to the hardwood is finally about to come to an end.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein