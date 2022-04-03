Watch: Klay Thompson throws a paper plane during post-game press conference, claims he would never do another media session if it crosses cameras

Klay Thompson seemed to be in a playful mood following his 36-point performance in the Golden State Warriors' comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The 32-year-old threw a paper plane after his post-game press conference ended. He made a hilarious remark saying he would never do another media session if it crossed the cameras.

Here's how the segment went down (via Warriors on NBCS):

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay threw a paper airplane after his 36-point night 🤣 Klay threw a paper airplane after his 36-point night 🤣 https://t.co/8hTy9pi1wY

"If this clears the camera, I'd never have to do a media session ever again."

Klay Thompson's reaction suggested the plane never crossed the cameras, so the sharpshooting guard may not be able to avoid his post-game media session just yet.

Klay Thompson leads Golden State Warriors as they erase 21-point lead in comeback win over Jazz

Klay Thompson arguably played the best game since his return from a two-and-a-half-year injury layoff on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. The three-time champion scored 24 of his 36 points in the second half to help the Golden State Warriors erase a 21-point deficit and win the match 111-107.

Thompson made 14 out of 28 shots from the field, including eight of 17 from the arc. Six of his made shots from long range came in the second half itself. The Dubs trailed 87-103 with just under eight minutes left in the fourth and went on a 18-0 run to take a 105-103 lead with just under two minutes left. That set the tone for the side, leading to their eventual win.

Jordan Poole continued his fine form with 31 points, six rebounds and six assists on six of 15 shooting from the arc. The Golden State Warriors managed to snap a four-game skid and also clinch a playoff berth.Their current record stands at 49-29 for the season, so the lowest seed they can now achieve is a sixth-place finish.

StatMuse @statmuse Klay tonight:



36 PTS

8-17 3P



He’s averaging 25 points and shooting 39% from three in his last 9 games. Klay tonight:36 PTS8-17 3PHe’s averaging 25 points and shooting 39% from three in his last 9 games. https://t.co/b0oteOySeC

Klay Thompson's return to form will help the Warriors immensely heading into the postseason. He has had his struggles, which was expected following his return. But if he can continue to build off his tremendous outing against the Jazz, the Warriors will be thrilled about their chances of making a return to the NBA Finals this year.

On top of that, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have also looked solid lately. So the Dubs will be a threat to contenders like the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies moving forward.

Edited by Diptanil Roy