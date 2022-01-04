Watch: Klay Thompson holds up six fingers walking off the court; fans suspect the Golden State Warriors sharpshooting guard is hinting at his return date 

NBA rumors suggest Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson could make his return as soon as the team's next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Sunday. Thompson has been out for two full seasons and seems ready to go. Fans were excited to see him out for yet another pre-game warmup session before the Dubs took on the Miami Heat on Monday.

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green were all spotted warming up together for the first time since Thompson's injury. Dubnation had a lot to cheer on after seeing the three stars together again.

They were given another reason to be excited by Thompson when he held up six fingers while walking off the court. Many started suspecting that the All-Star guard was hinting at his return date, rumored to be on Sunday against the Cavs. Here's the clip:

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay left the court holding up six fingers … could that mean six days away??? 🤔 Klay left the court holding up six fingers … could that mean six days away??? 🤔 https://t.co/13pptDBntS

Klay Thompson has been one of the most talented and explosive players of the last decade. The Golden State Warriors and their fans are obviously excited to have him back, but the rest of the NBA fraternity is also hoping to see the sharpshooter back in action soon after a lengthy absence due to injury.

Golden State Warriors hold on to the league's best record as Klay Thompson nears his return.

Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry high-five each other during the Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors game

The Golden State Warriors did not start the 2021-22 NBA season as outright favorites to win the title. Three months into the season, the Dubs have managed to change that narrative by posting the best record in the league. They are 29-7 for the season following their 115-108 win over the Miami Heat.

The most commendable part about the Golden State Warriors' successful run so far is that they have achieved this without the services of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. In their absence, Stephen Curry has been playing at an MVP-caliber level, while Draymond Green is looking like an All-Star again.

Their supporting cast featuring the likes of Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II has also stepped up in a big way, making the franchise look like a legitimate contender again.

Even if Klay Thompson performs to 70-80% of his actual potential, the Golden State Warriors will benefit immensely from it. They are already a team to beat and one can only imagine the heights they can reach when Thompson returns to the lineup.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra