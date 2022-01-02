Watch: Klay Thompson makes 24 consecutive 3s in practice as Golden State Warriors star gets fired up for his return

Scary hours are happening in the Bay Area as Klay Thompson ramps up his preparations to return to basketball for the Golden State Warriors. After more than two years away from the NBA to recover from two serious injuries, Thompson is already scheduled to debut this month.

There have already been videos of Klay Thompson practicing and scrimmaging with the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate team. One of the deadliest shooters in the game has also been seen pre-warm-ups doing drills. By the looks of it, the five-time All-Star is already in sizzling form.

Get a load of Thompson sinking 24 straight corner three-point shots below:

Dub Nation is already buzzing with the impending comeback of the other half of the renowned Splash Bros. Thompson's in-form shooting has already sent waves of excitement through the entire Golden State Warriors organization. Seeing this kind of performance in an actual game is just nirvana to hordes of Bay Area fans who have been anticipating his return.

The comeback is real and is bound to happen in any of the first few home games the Golden State Warriors play this month. Thompson himself has indicated that his debut will have to be at Chase Center as Dub Nation greatly deserves it for their impressive patience and loyalty.

Klay Thompson recently joined his first-ever scrimmage with the Golden State Warriors before the game against the Denver Nuggets. The scrimmage featured Thompson as part of the starting unit with Steph Curry. Think about it. The Splash Bros. playing together for the first time in more than two years.

Head coach Steve Kerr has already talked about Thompson’s role when he suits up. Kerr guaranteed his starting spot, which is why Jordan Poole will come off the bench in the coming games to get everyone ready. The Golden State Warriors coaching staff are also dusting off numerous Thompson-designed plays.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Klay Thompson will be right back in the starting lineup when he makes his debut 💪 Klay Thompson will be right back in the starting lineup when he makes his debut 💪 https://t.co/LnOLbe2x2o

At 27-7, the Golden State Warriors own the best record in the NBA. Having Thompson back in the lineup is only going to lift the ceiling and floor of the team. Even with the thirty-year-old shooter not back to his old self, opposing defenses will have to account for his presence.

Based on the recent video, though, it’s safe to say that he hasn’t lost his shooting touch.

When will Klay Thompson make his debut?

Klay Thompson is determined to debut in front of the adoring and loyal Chase Center crowd. [Photo: The Mercury News]

Unless something unexpected happens, Klay Thompson will make his return in one of the games scheduled at Chase Center this month. The earliest game is the match against the Miami Heat on January 3. But that game may be too early for Thompson based on Steve Kerr’s recent announcements.

There is also the match against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9, but could still be a tad too early. The NBA could see Klay Thompson return during the Golden State Warriors’ seven-game homestand starting with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



Klay Thompson insists on making his return at Chase Center and believes Warriors fans "deserve it"



bit.ly/3mOWn10 "I want to do it in front of our fans."Klay Thompson insists on making his return at Chase Center and believes Warriors fans "deserve it" "I want to do it in front of our fans."Klay Thompson insists on making his return at Chase Center and believes Warriors fans "deserve it"bit.ly/3mOWn10 https://t.co/3aj1lrZ2nF

January 18 could be the date of one of the most awaited returns in the history of the NBA.

