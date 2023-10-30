Watch: Klay Thompson's exact shot which lands him among top 10 NBA players all-time in career 3-pointers

Klay Thompson has now passed Jamal Crawford for 10th on the NBA's All-Time made 3-pointers list. Thompson achieved the feat during the second quarter of the Golden State Warriors match-up against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center Arena, which the Dubs won 106-95. Landing in the elite list cements Thompson's status as one of the elite shooters in NBA history.

Jamal Crawford held the tenth position with 2,221 made 3s. It took Crawford 21 seasons to rack up the points while it has only taken Thompson 12 seasons to encompass him. It's another testament to the evolution of the NBA game to now focus more on 3-point shooting. Klay Thompson joins teammate Steph Curry in the top ten list. Curry currently holds the NBA's most three-pointers in a career record.

Golden State Warriors looking to contend for an NBA championship once again

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to return to contending for an NBA championship in 2024. The team had a tough 2022-2023 campaign that saw them finish the regular season with a hard-fought 44-38 record. They were eventually eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinal.

Golden State mostly kept their team together by re-signing Draymond Green. The Warriors' defensive linchpin and offensive instigator for their famed Steph Curry-Klay Thompson backcourt signed a new four-year deal worth $100 million during the offseason.

The most notable change for the team was sending home-grown guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. In return, the Warriors acquired veteran point guard Chris Paul.

While there were questions regarding Paul's fit with the team, he has been excellent so far. He has averaged an impressive 12.0 points and 10.5 assists across 33.5 minutes in the first two games of the season against the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, respectively.

The 33-year-old Klay Thompson is in the final season of his five-year $189.9 million contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-2024 season. According to a recent report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Thompson and the Golden State front office are nowhere close to agreeing to a new deal.

Klay Thompson, speaking to the media on Oct. 27, said his focus is on the task at hand and playing at a high level through the season. He believes the contract situation will be eventually resolved.