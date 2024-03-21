WATCH: Klay Thompson’s spot on comic timing as fan asks for autograph on Steph Curry jersey

Klay Thompson sizzled off the bench on Friday to give the Golden State Warriors a jolt against the Memphis Grizzlies. “Game 6 Klay” scattered 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting, including 5-for-11 from behind the arc to support the starters. Thompson’s sniping, particularly between late in the second quarter and the start of the third period, was a catalyst in the Dubs’ 137-116 victory.

On a night the Warriors needed their outside shots to break the gritty Grizzlies’ defense, Thompson came through. Together with Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, they methodically brought the visitors to their knees with a barrage of shots. “Killa Klay” was back to his vintage best when his team needed him tonight.

After the game, Klay Thompson was greeted by an eager group of fans who wanted to get his signature. The four-time champ gladly obliged but found himself a surprise. One of those who wanted to get his autograph was bringing a No. 30 jersey instead of his customary No. 11.

The deadeye shooter took it in stride, grabbed the jersey and signed it but couldn’t hold back a comment:

"Ah this is a Steph Curry jersey."

Whether the fan did it intentionally or not, Klay Thompson did not mind. He went about his business signing autographs before moving to the locker room. Thompson left to a smattering of applause from the fans who waited for him at courtside.

Klay Thompson is quietly having a great year shooting 3-pointers

Following his five triples against the Memphis Grizzlies, Klay Thompson has now compiled 220 3-pointers for the season. Only his teammate Steph Curry (301) and Luka Doncic (234) have more than him. Former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo, who now suits up for the New York Knicks is fourth on the list with 216 trifectas.

Thompson’s marksmanship has also picked up as the Golden State Warriors try to have a strong finishing kick to end the regular season. He is hitting 43.7% of his 3-pointers in March, nearly 9% better than his efficiency in February. The five-time All-Star has regained his touch just as the Dubs are fighting to vault out of the play-in tournament.

The Dubs are still 10th in the Western Conference but they are just four games behind the Sacramento Kings (40-28) for a guaranteed postseason ticket. Overtaking the Kings is almost impossible but it can be done if they string together wins and Sacramento falters.

Klay Thompson’s shooting will play a major role as the Bay Area team tries to chase down a coveted outright playoff spot.