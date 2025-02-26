Watch: Klay Thompson's wholesome tribute to his doctor for reviving 4x NBA champ's basketball career after devastating injury

Klay Thompson paid a wholesome tribute to Dr. Richard Ferkel, the man responsible for reviving the 4x NBA champion's career after his devastating Achilles injury — the second major blow after he tore his ACL in 2019. Ferkel repaired the wing's right Achilles which he tore while playing a pickup game in LA in 2020.

Thompson honored the surgeon by presenting him with the championship ring he won with the Golden State Warriors in 2022. The veteran star also expressed gratitude to Ferkel for putting him back on the hardwood.

"Without you, I would not have been the second leading scorer on a championship team. I can’t thank you enough, are you kidding me? I didn’t even think that was possible."

Thompson won his fourth ring with the Warriors in 2022 as they defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. It marked a special comeback season for the sharpshooter returned to the court on Jan. 9, 2022 — 941 days after his last game. The gesture saw him win hearts on social media. Now, Klay Thompson will look for his fifth ring as he plays alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis in Dallas as a Maverick.

Klay Thompson keeps it real about the Mavericks roster following the Luka Doncic trade

Klay Thomspon was optimistic despite the Mavericks' 107-99 loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday. The forward had a field day with 22 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 8/17 from the field and 5/10 from beyond the arc. He pushed Dallas back into making a final push in the fourth quarter with a barrage of 3s, but it wasn't enough to vault over LA's offense.

With the Mavs roster constantly in focus following Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade to LA, Thompson believed that the team as constructed was a championship-caliber roster.

"I really believe in this team, especially when we are whole. I know what a championship team looks like and feels like. I know we have what it takes to do that. We just have to get whole and hold down the fort until we get healthy."

Dallas has been riddled with injuries to massive names in Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, rendering their defense vulnerable. If the side can get back to full health before the playoffs, Klay Thompson and the Mavs will be a side to watch out for.

