Watch: Klay Thompson scores 43 points with just 4 dribbles on this day 3 years ago

Klay Thompson’s season debut is so near the entire NBA can almost hear the Chase Center crowd erupt in cheers and adoration. The other Splash brother isn’t just your average injured and returning superstar. The 30-year-old shooter is a Golden State Warriors legend whose shooting prowess may seem too surreal to believe.

What happened three years ago today is a stark reminder of what’s awaiting basketball fans, Warriors and opposing teams. The New York Knicks were yet again witness to another iconic moment from someone playing for the Bay Area team.

In one of the most amazing shooting feats in NBA history, Thompson torched the Knicks for 43 points, dribbling the ball just four times.

In 34 minutes of game time, the five-time All-Star shot 18-29 from the field and 7-16 from beyond the arc. The Knicks used different defenders on him, and tried to run him off the three-point line, but to no avail. He just looked indifferent to the chaos he was causing and the deflated faces of several Knicks players.

The 2018-19 season, which was Thompson’s last before he went down with two major injuries, was filled with highlights. He also drained an NBA record 14 three-point baskets in one game against the Chicago Bulls. The Warriors’ shooting guard dribbled the ball only five times on that historic night.

Thompson’s ability to catch and shoot is unparalleled in NBA history. An even more amazing feat happened in 2016 when he scored 60 points on 11 dribbles. The ball was in his hands for a mind-boggling 90 seconds.

The game that happened three years ago seemed an entirely different reality. Kevin Durant, who was Thompson’s teammate in 2019, is now leading the Brooklyn Nets.

Kawhi Leonard played his lone championship year with the Toronto Raptors before bolting for the LA Clippers. Paul George, who is now Leonard’s teammate with the Clippers, was still playing ball with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma.

The one thing that Dub Nation would want to see, though, is Thompson back to reality. The reality of teaming up with the deadliest shooter in history, Stephen Curry, to carry the Warriors to another championship. That reality could start as soon as Sunday when Golden State take on Cleveland at the Chase Center.

How can Klay Thompson impact the Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors' Big 3 could make a much-waited appearence after 2.5 years. [Photo: KRON4]

No one, except probably Klay Thompson, is expecting the old Thompson back right out of the gates. He’s not likely to drop those insane numbers the NBA has gotten accustomed to. However, even with minutes restriction, Thompson's presence will likely be felt.

The three-time champion's game is not predicated on his athleticism. He has relied on his skills, and will likely continue to rely on them on his return. Thompson has been on the money in a few of his documented shooting practices, including hitting 24 straight three-point shots.

Andre Iguodala, Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr have attested that Klay Thompson hasn’t lost his shooting touch. If that’s the case, matches that happened against the Knicks three seasons ago could materialize as soon as Thompson gets back into game shape.

