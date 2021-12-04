Watch: Klay Thompson seen hooping in Golden State Warriors uniform; sources say he could play 25-30 minutes in NBA game, but would prefer to return in great condition

Klay Thompson is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA; he’s an elite two-way player and one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. After suffering a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and tearing his Achilles in recovery, it finally looks like Thompson is ready to step back on an NBA court.

Thompson has been seen putting up jump shots and moving around really well while getting ready to make his return.

Adrian Wojnarowski, the head NBA insider for ESPN, has spoken to Klay Thompson’s agent, Greg Lawrence to learn about Thompson’s recovery. Wojnarowski reported regarding the same:

“He (Thompson) can play 25-30 minutes in an NBA game. He said to me (Lawrence). But what Klay wants to do be able to do when he comes back is be conditioned at a very high level and jump into a Warrior team that he doesn’t want to have to work himself back into great condition. He wants to be in great condition.”

Wojnarowski also reported earlier in the video that Thompson wants to come back on December 20th or 23rd, ahead of Christmas. But it is also possible he could return after Christmas.

Klay Thompson will be joining an already stacked team, as the Golden State Warriors, are already one of the best teams in the NBA.

How Klay Thompson would boost the Golden State Warriors?

Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson on the bench (in the middle)

The Golden State Warriors have the third-best offensive rating, 113.0, and the NBA’s best defensive rating, 100.4. That gives them the best net rating per 100 possessions in the league, and they are 18-3 this season, the second-best record.

The Warriors are already an NBA Finals contender early in the season, and once Klay Thompson comes back, they’ll get even better. Thompson averages 19.5 points per game, shooting 46% from the field and 42% from the three on seven attempts.

In offense, Thompson adds another floor spacer to run alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Even though Thompson does not do much off the dribble, both Curry and Green are primary ball handlers that can find him off down screens. Jordan Poole has done a great job as a replacement in the early part of the season, but Thompson adds another eliminate.

Moreover, his career defensive rating is 108, and he has proven to be a great on-ball defender on perimeter players. Klay Thompson often gaurs the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer in defense.

That allows Stephen Curry to be an offensive weapon, and even though Curry isn’t a bad defender, he is not an elite one. Thompson allows Curry to sometimes hide in defense and save his energy for offense.

Also Read Article Continues below

If reports are to be believed, Klay Thompson could come back and make an immediate impact. It seems that the Warriors don’t need him to be title favorites, but he would only boost the team’s chances.

Edited by Bhargav