Watch: Klay Thompson & other Warriors visit San Quentin prison to challenge a team of inmates for an epic showdown

The Golden State Warriors took part in a basketball game against inmates of the San Quentin State Prison, one of the most infamous prisons in the U.S., last week. Playing the inmates in a friendly game has been a tradition for the Warriors.

Golden State's team was comprised of members of their support staff and coaches. Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Chris Paul attended the game. Fox released an exclusive story on the game that took place in the prison's recreation yard.

Before the game, Klay hyped up the home team over the mic saying:

"My money's on San Quentin, dubs. I'm sorry fellas."

After the game, an inmate told the press:

"Make us feel like we still human."

Another inmate also said he was grateful for the opportunity:

"When society pours into a prison to forgive you for what you've done and offer unconditional opportunity to love and just bond with you on a basketball court."

The record between the two teams is 5-3 for the Golden State Warriors. The San Quentin team came out on top this time 85-80.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors record their first win of preseason

The Warriors came out on top in their preseason opener against the LA Lakers 125-108 on Saturday at the Chase Center. Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Chris Paul all played.

Thompson had 10 points and four rebounds in 13 minutes. Jonathan Kuminga was the star of the show for the Warriors with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

After a 2022-23 season that was disappointing by his standards, the Warriors star is looking for redemption this season. The Warriors have bolstered their roster by adding Chris Paul. With his addition, many have wondered how the Warriors starting five will line up this season and what role the former 3-point contest champion will play for them this season.