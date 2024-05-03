WATCH: Knicks fan gets thrown out of Game 6 at halftime as 76ers forcefully recoup homecourt advantage

The Philadelphia 76ers did everything they could to prevent New York Knicks fans from taking over the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers ownership even bought 2,000 tickets to give away to their fans, but the Knicks faithful was still loud in Game 6. A New York fan was even thrown out by security at halftime.

In the video below taken by Vaughn Johnson of the Philadelphia Inquirer, a male Knicks fan was being forcefully removed from the arena by several security personnel.

A female New York fan appeared shocked at what was happening, but a swarm of Sixers supporters were cheering the security team on. The man was finally escorted out of the Wells Fargo Center before the start of the second half.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of the incident:

Expand Tweet

The unnamed fan surely wasn't happy with being kicked out of the arena, but he's certainly celebrating his team's win. New York outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year.

What did the Philadelphia 76ers ownership do to prevent New York Knicks fans from taking over?

Joel Embiid complained after their loss in Game 4 that there were too many New York fans in the arena. Embiid was bothered by the number of traveling fans taking over the game. Tyrese Maxey kept the series alive for the Sixers in Game 5 by forcing a Game 6 back in Philly.

To avoid another takeover by Knicks fans, the Sixers ownership along with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin bought 2,000 tickets for the game. They handed it out to their fans, making it available for medical personnel, first responders and more.

"Josh Harris, David Blitzer, David Adelman and I just bought more than 2,000 tix for Sixers Game 6 - we absolutely CANNOT let Knicks fans take over our arena again!!! Giving them to first responders, health care professionals and other local Philadelphia-based organizations once we know they’re legit Sixers fans and not imposters!! Let's go Sixers - we can do this!!," Rubin wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Brunson leads New York to victory, Josh Hart hits go-ahead shot

Villanova's imprint on the New York Knicks cannot be overstated. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who won a national title with the Wildcats in 2016, helped New York move past the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Brunson was brilliant in their 118-115 win on Thursday night, finishing with 41 points, three rebounds and 12 assists. He hit two clutch free throws to ice the game, with Buddy Hield missing the shot for the tie.

But it was Hart's 3-point shot with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game that gave the team a three-point lead. Tyrese Maxey calmly hit a layup to trim the lead, but Joel Embiid's foul on Brunson led to his disqualification. It was another heartbreaking exit for the reigning MVP.