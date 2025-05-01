WATCH: Knicks fan sucker punches Spurs fan outside MSG with beer in hand

With New York being one of the biggest sports markets in the United States, Knicks fans are known for being a rowdy bunch. That said, one person took things too far in a discussion with a supporter of a rival team.

At the moment, New York finds themselves in a competitive first-round matchup with the Detroit Pistons. However, one fan has gone viral online for his antics with someone in San Antonio Spurs gear.

In the clip, the Knicks fan walks up to someone on the sidewalk donning a Tim Duncan jersey and Spurs hat. As expected, both sides then begin shouting in support of their respective team. Things then escalate too far as the New York supporter, with a beer in hand, proceeds to punch the man in Spurs' gear.

He hit the concrete hard, but eventually gets up on his own merit. With the New York fans still around yelling at him, he jogs away to remove himself from the situation.

Sports can often lead to heated discussions between fans, but things should never reach this level of physicality. Things ended after the one punch, resulting in nobody involved suffering any serious injury.

Knicks fans eager for playoff showdown with the Boston Celtics

With the Knicks finishing as a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference, the city is heavily invested in their quest for a championship. Despite their first-round series still ongoing, fans are already looking ahead to their next opponent.

Despite being a young team with minimal experience, the Pistons have held their own against New York. They had their backs against the wall in Game 5 Tuesday but managed to pick up their second win in Madison Square Garden. Even though Detroit pushed things to a sixth game, fans don't appear worried about the viral result.

Following Tuesday's loss, Knicks fans were seen gathered in the streets chanting an assortment of things. Among them was about facing the Boston Celtics, who New York will square off against if they advance.

Before New York battles the defending champs, they need to handle their business with Cade Cunningham and company. They can't afford to start looking ahead, as the young squad isn't going away quietly. Any lapses in judgment could result in things being decided in a pivotal Game 7.

This series has been neck-and-neck from the beginning, but New York fans don't seem fazed. Even after a loss on their home floor, they have immense confidence that their team will be the ones advancing.

