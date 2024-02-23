Watch: Knicks' superstar Jalen Brunson clean sweeps his dad Rick Brunson in competitive Pop-A-Shot challenge

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and his dad, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, recently went at it in a competitive game of arcade pop-a-shot. Those who have played the fun carnival game know that competitions can get heated, and things often go more than one round. That was also the case with Brunson and his father, who went three rounds to decide a winner.

Each time, the New York Knicks star wound up increasing his score, breaking the record on the machine with 89 points in the final round. The moment was snapped as part of the 'Pass The Rock' video series, where the league sent film crews to follow a few 2024 All-Stars.

Before things got going, Jalen told the camera that his dad's score would get worse and worse with every round. In the second round, after scoring 46 in the first, Rick Brunson topped his score with 61; however, Jalen dropped 81.

In the third and final round, with a 2-0 lead, Jalen Brunson beat his dad's score again, setting the record on the machine itself. Check out the video of the showdown below.

Jalen Brunson's weekend as a first-time All-Star

This season, Jalen Brunson was nominated as an All-Star as he has led the Knicks to one of the best records in the East. Throughout All-Star weekend, Brunson competed in the three-point contest on Saturday and the All-Star game on Sunday.

Although he lost in the three-point contest to Damian Lillard, he and the Eastern Conference stars picked up a big win over the West. Over 17 minutes played, Brunson dropped 12 points while hauling down four boards and dishing out five assists, with the East winning 211-186.

Speaking to Peter Botte of the New York Post, Brunson opened up on the best moment from his first All-Star weekend.

"The one thing that stood out," Brunson said. "I bumped into Bill Murray. I didn’t know it was Bill Murray at first, and I was like, ‘Oh snap, that’s Bill Murray.’ That was really cool. We had a nice little conversation."

After the All-Star break, Brunson and the Knicks picked up a 110-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Over 39 minutes played, the first-time All-Star dropped a double-double with 21 points and 12 assists.

With the team sitting in fourth place in the East, just one game behind Milwaukee, they'll be looking to ride Brunson's play into the postseason.