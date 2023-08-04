Watch: Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka receives a gift from Taylor Swift during live concert

Taylor Swift showed love to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianca during her concert at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday. Swift and the Bryants go way back, and this was one of their latest warm public embraces. Here's the clip:

The connection between Swift and Bryant started in 2015 when Kobe Bryant surprised the pop sensation with a championship banner of her name at the Crypto.com Arena, then Staples Center, during one of her concerts. Swift did 16 shows there during her "1989" LA Tour, all sold out, a record for any artist at the arena.

As a tribute to her success, the arena and Bryant honored her with a banner with her name and the record of selling out 16 shows.

"Tonight @kobebryant surprised me with a banner in @STAPLESCenter for the most sold-out shows. You did that. Love you," tweeted Taylor Swift after that historic night.

It was a surreal moment for Swift, who was honored by the Lakers legend in front of a 72,000-capacity crowd at the franchise's home arena. That was one of the biggest highlights of her storied career thus far.

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and Taylor Swift at the SoFi Stadium concert

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and pop star Taylor Swift at the latter's Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium by wearing a jacket with Kobe and Swift's picture from 2015. It's the picture from the "1989" LA Tour when Bryant paid hommage to Swift's sold-out shows by raising a championship banner of her name at Staples Center.

Vanessa Bryant's jacket at Taylor Swift's concert

Bryant was a fan of the pop sensation. His late daughter Gianna Bryant who died alongside him in a tragic incident in January 2020, was also a huge fan. Kobe appreciated Swift's art publicly, saying she has a "killer instinct." Here's what he said:

"I think it's important to listen to people who do great things. You know Taylor has been on top of the game for a very very long time so how and why. How does she write? How does she get into that space in order to create things over and over and over again? It's a lot of pressure for her to follow up a number one album with a better than follow up with a better."

He added:

"I don't care if you like her music or you don't like her music. Look at what she is doing and that is frightening stuff and it's unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over. You can't have that level of consistent success and not be a killer, it's impossible."

Kobe Bryant never shied from applauding greatness, and Taylor Swift was the recipient. The Lakers legend's kind words embarked on a beautiful relationship between her and his family, which has continued for years.

