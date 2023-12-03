Watch: Kobe Bryant's last video before his death surfaces online, shows him passing Mamba mentality to young player

Back in January of 2020, the basketball world mourned the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant. Almost three years later, some of the last footage of the Hall of Fame guard surfaced on social media.

The basketball world was turned upside down when news broke of Kobe Bryant's death. He and his oldest daughter Giannia were among those who died in a horrific helicopter crash.

Sources have confirmed that the video going viral on social media is the last footage of the LA Lakers legend before his death. In the clip, Bryant appears to be passing on a heartfelt message to the parents of the young kid recording. On brand, he brings up his famous "Mamba Mentality."

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016, but stuck around the game of basketball in a different fashion. At the time, Gigi Bryant was working towards following in her father's footsteps. She too developed a strong love for the game, and had her dad to coach her once he decided to hang it up.

How did Kobe Bryant get his "Black Mamba" nickname?

During his career, Kobe Bryant was known by many names. However, "Black Mamba" is one that stood out above the rest. For him, the alternate persona was created to help him get through a tough time in his life.

Early in his career, Bryant was involved in a sexual assault case that almost derailed his career and marriage. While going through those dark times, the LA Lakers legend built a new persona for himself.

Bryant got the inspiration for Black Mamba from the famous movie "Kill Bill." He created this persona so that he could focus on his basketball career while "Kobe" dealt with the drama going on in his personal life.

Under this new persona, Bryant became one of the most mentally tough and competitive players the sport has ever seen. Only Michael Jordan is someone who can rival the type of competitor Bryant was from a mental standpoint.

Creating the Black Mamba character worked out well for Bryant, as he managed to completely turn his life around. Along with mending things with his wife, he went on to become one of the top players in NBA history.

During his 20-year career, Bryant racked up a long list of accomplishments. Among those include being an 18-time All-Star, five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time MVP. Bryant was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.