Watch: Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady once locked horns in unseen dunk contest at Magic Johnson's event

Both Kobe Bryant and Tracy Mcgrady are regarded as two of the best players in the NBA at the prime of their respective careers. Off the court, it is known that they were best of friends, who constantly pushed each other to hone their skills.

Interestingly, back in 1997, both Bryant and McGrady participated in a dunk contest at Magic Johnson's Midsummer Nights. The video, which was uploaded on YouTube by TeamFlightBrothers, showcased both players taking their turns in pulling off highlight dunks.

From 360° windmill dunks to between-the-legs dunks, the two former NBA players did not disappoint in their showing.

Other players who also participated are Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Michael Finley, Jerry Stackhouse, Charles O'Bannon, Brent Barry, and Penny Hardaway.

It was a spectacle for the fans to enjoy as some of the players present were some of the most promising young players in the NBA. After the other stars showed out with their dunks, it was Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady who ended up stealing the show. Although it is not known who won the contest, the fans witnessed an incredible evening.

Kobe Bryant describes Tracy McGrady as the toughest player he has had to defend

Throughout his long 20-season NBA career, Kobe Bryant has gone up against some of the most elite players in NBA history. There were even times, wherein, he was tasked to guard and slow down these players on the court.

When it came to players that Bryant found challenging to defend, he mentioned Tracy McGrady, as per Basketball Network's Alejandro Torres.

"He could do anything I could, but he was 6'10"," Bryant said. "He had no weaknesses in his game, he could score from anywhere and defend. He's the hardest player I have ever had to guard."

It makes sense why Bryant found McGrady tough to defend as he was a tall figure with an incredible wingspan to boot. McGrady also expanded his offensive game when he moved on from the Toronto Raptors and landed with the Orlando Magic.

By that time, he had a reliable jumper from mid-range to beyond the arc while also utilizing his dribble penetration to break down defenses.

Tracy McGrady talked about a hilarious memory with Kobe Bryant

Off the court, Tracy McGrady remembers a fond memory of the late Kobe Bryant, as per WFAN Sports Radio with Evan Roberts. The memory that McGrady recalled was the time that Bryant tried to do mind games on him.

"We were in Paris," McGrady said, "and I was getting ready to go work out and he was like, 'Bro what are you going to work out for?' I was like, 'Man, I'm just going to stay in shape and get ready for the upcoming season. He's like, 'It's too early in the offseason.' He's just testing me."

"So, I go upstairs and change and I chill for a while," McGrady said. "I go to the gym, I walk in, [and] who's in there sweating? It was him. I just shook my head and I was like, 'Bro, didn't you just tell me?' Those were the mind games that Kobe played and I figured it out early."

When it came to Bryant, the former Lakers player was fond of playing mind games on players, whether it was on or off the court. His competitive nature didn't solely rely on defeating his opponents through his skillsets but he also made use of mind tactics to get into a player's head.

These tactics of his can be similar to the prank he tried to do on McGrady but they can also be in the form of trash-talking.