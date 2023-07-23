Watch: Kyrie Irving electrifies fans with triple-double on his Drew League debut

For many years, Kyrie Irving always teased fans that he would one day play in the Drew League.

It even came to a point that no one would believe him considering how he never showed up in any of the league's games in years past. However, that day has finally come, as Irving made his Drew League debut this summer. The NBA star did not disappoint, as he notched up a triple-double in his opening game.

Kyrie Irving made basketball look easy by playing in the Pro-Am League. He popped off with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. What's even more impressive is the fact that he put up the first triple-double in Drew League history.

While Irving could've easily gone for 30 points or more, it was clear that he wanted to take a step back from playing the sport overly competitively and just have fun with his team.

Here's the video of Irving's triple-double on his Drew League debut:

How many NBA career triple-doubles does Kyrie Irving have?

For someone who has been named an All-Star eight times and won at least one ring in his career, Kyrie Irving surprisingly hasn't put up many triple-doubles.

In fact, his triple-double count is at a low total of three. Irving is considered to be one of the most lethal point guards in NBA history due to his ability to score, impeccable court vision and undying will to hustle for the ball.

With those three attributes in his arsenal, one would assume that Irving could've easily notched up more than three triple-doubles in his career. Kai put up the remarkable stat line for three different teams. The first one came in 2014 when Irving was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Up against the Utah Jazz, he put up 21 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Irving's second triple-double came five years later. By that time he was playing for the Boston Celtics. Against the Sacramento Kings, he added 31 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The following season, after Irving left Boston, he notched up his third triple-double with the Brooklyn Nets in November 2019. The Nets faced the Detroit Pistons, where Irving put up 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He's yet to notch up a triple-double for the Dallas Mavericks.

