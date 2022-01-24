Watch: "Babe I'm doing my interview" - Kyrie Irving gets a facetime call out of the blue from his fiance during a Brooklyn Nets' postgame presser

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving's post-game press conference was recently interrupted by his fiance Marlene Wilkerson. It happened after the Nets' 136-125 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the video below, just after the 2 minute and 30 second mark, you can see Kyrie Irving picking up his phone to attend to a call from his fiance.

The couple have reportedly been together since 2018 and have been engaged since 2019. In June 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together. Marlene Wilkerson is an Instagram model and influencer who has amassed over half a million followers on Instagram and YouTube. It is still unknown if Wilkerson shares the same belief as Irving and is an anti-waxxer.

Despite crashing to a defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Irving had a good night as he dropped 30 points, collected six rebounds and dished out five assists while shooting the ball 55% from the field and a little over 37% from beyond the arc. He made all five of his free throws and even recorded one steal in almost 35 minutes of action.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kyrie Irving's fiancé just FaceTimed him in the middle of his press conference. "Babe I'm doing my interview..." Kyrie Irving's fiancé just FaceTimed him in the middle of his press conference. "Babe I'm doing my interview..."

How important is Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets?

Irving against his former team the Cleveland Cavaliers

With the return of Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets will have three bonafide superstars and will have their offense firing on all cylinders.

The Nets made it to last season's Eastern Conference semifinals, where they lost to the the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the perfect indication of the potential threat that Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant carry for the Nets. The Bucks did not stand a chance with all three on the floor and needed Kyrie Irving to go down and for Habrden to be hampered by injury to prevail in seven games.

Irving's return will allow Harden to become a quintessential point guard. The Beard can go back to being the orchestrator of the offense for the Nets as Irving can play well in the off-guard position and focus on putting the ball in the net and scoring points.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving last 2 games:



30 PTS, 7 AST, 57 FG%

27 PTS, 9 AST, 52 FG%



Part-time Kyrie is still better than your favorite player. Kyrie Irving last 2 games:30 PTS, 7 AST, 57 FG%27 PTS, 9 AST, 52 FG%Part-time Kyrie is still better than your favorite player. https://t.co/JafXNzYCmu

Another aspect of this is the scoring burden that will be taken off Kevin Durant's shoulders once Irving returns. It is easy to forget that KD is returning from an Achilles injury that saw him spend more than a year on the sidelines. With Irving back, the Nets can engage in load management if they want to, as Kyrie can carry out scoring responsibilities himself if needed.

Defense, chemistry and Irving's availability for home games are all questions that will continue to persist for the Nets. But having Irving available, at least for the away games, takes the Nets from contender status to heavy favorites.

