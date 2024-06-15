Watch: Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic's fathers, Drederick and Sasa look relieved as superstar sons emphatically save season

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic put on an electrifying show in the first half of Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. They combined for 46 points to push the Mavs to an early 61-35 halftime advantage. The two superstar point guards were also at the forefront in snuffing out the visitors' every attempt at a comeback in the next 24 minutes.

Irving and Doncic had superb starts in Game 3 as well but could not finish the job. Dallas rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit but fell short. This time, they made sure they accomplished their goal of sustaining their hot openings until the result was never in doubt.

After the game, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s respective fathers got together:

The two looked both relieved and excited that the Mavericks are still in contention to win the championship. Sasa Doncic said something to Drederick Irving who only nodded and smiled while listening to the Slovenian. It was their respective sons who delivered when the Mavericks’ backs were against the wall.

If not for the younger Irving and Doncic, Dallas wouldn’t be in the NBA Finals. With the two putting on a show, the championship series returns to Boston, where another win would make the title round even more interesting.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s fathers could be in Boston for Game 5

Kyrie Irving and his father Drederick Irving are no strangers to Boston. “Uncle Drew” played a few seasons in Beantown after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although there’s no love lost between the point guard and Celtics fans, the Irvings are quite known in the city.

With the Dallas Mavericks’ season still on the line, Sasa Doncic will likely go on the road to continue cheering for his son. Luka Doncic will need all the support he can get to extend his team’s lifeline. It wouldn’t be a surprise if both fathers reconnect again at TD Garden.

After so much noise about Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic being unable to work well in Dallas, the duo has proven the doubters wrong. They have carried the Mavericks to the NBA Finals before they have completed two full seasons together. Together, they might just pull off the biggest comeback in league history.

No team has ever bounced back from a 3-0 hole to win a playoff series in the NBA. Drederick Irving and Sasa Doncic will be hoping Mavericks will be able to do just that behind their respective sons.

