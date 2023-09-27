Watch: Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic tease Mavericks fans with their chemistry ahead of 2023-24

Entering the 2023-24 regular season, the Dallas Mavericks are running the Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic tandem once again. Following the Mavericks' disappointing finish last season, they remain confident in their one-two-punch vision between Irving and Doncic.

Last season, the duo only played a total of 16 games together. In those 16 games played, they only won five games and lost 11 games. Be that as it may, chemistry on the court isn't something that can be achieved overnight.

With a full training camp at play, this time for the duo, the Dallas Mavericks' X account has uploaded a video of the two showcasing their connection together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

From the video, Doncic started the play by bringing the ball up the floor and went to back down his defender. Once he was in position, Luka Doncic did a simple hand-off to Irving, who immediately penetrated the defense and drew in multiple defenders with him. This action gave Doncic all the space he needed as the defense reacted late in covering him, resulting in a made basket for the all-star.

With the simple but effective play from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks fans have something to look forward to in the upcoming season.

Statistical production from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Dallas Mavericks from last season

Last February, the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets. The deal was done in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick (unprotected) and a 2029 second-round pick.

In the 20 games that Irving played with the Mavericks, he averaged 27.0 points per game (51.0% shooting, including 39.2% from 3-point range), 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic managed to put up 32.4 ppg (49.6% shooting, 34.2% from 3-point range), 8.6 rpg and 8.0 apg.

The numbers are there for both players with their potential to lead the Mavericks to a deep playoff run. Be that as it may, they still have a long way to go.

Before the Mavericks' 2022-23 season went down, the previous season before that saw the team in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Entering the new season, Dallas has reworked their roster by making key additions in Grant Williams and Seth Curry.

With the expectations set on Doncic and Irving to lead this Mavericks team, they will certainly need to back it up with their play and chemistry on the court.