WATCH: Kyrie Irving makes NBA Shot of the Year, ends Nuggets' 5-game winning streak

The Dallas Mavericks pulled out a home victory against the defending champions Denver Nuggets, 107-105, with a left-handed floater from Kyrie Irving. This shot ended the five-game winning streak by the Nuggets that started on March 7.

With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, the Mavericks had the final possession, with Maxi Kleber inbounding the ball. He passed to Irving, who came from underneath the rim to get the ball at the corner while being chased by Aaron Gordon.

Eluding Gordon's defense through the help of PJ Washington's screen, Irving found himself with center Nikola Jokic as his primary defender. The Mavericks guard attracted Michael Porter Jr. to help Jokic and opt to attack in the elbow.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Irving found himself running out of time and pulled up with a floater over the outstretched arms of Jokic with 1.1 seconds left. The ball sank through the net, burning the time, and the Mavericks owned the game.

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks fans at the American Airlines Center cheered on as Irving celebrated with his teammates and even team owner Mark Cuban for the buzzer-beater shot. The shot also left the commentators in awe.

"That is one of the nastiest games I've seen in a while at that type of finish by Kyrie Irving and as a former teammate, let me tell you, as soon as he released it, I have seen him make shots like that, not a magnitude of a game-winner, but man, what a shot!," said Richard Jefferson on the broadcast panel.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving tallied a combined 61 points to end Nuggets' winning streak

The much-anticipated matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks didn't disappoint as the game ended with a buzzer-beater from Kyrie Irving. This victory gets the Mavs back in winning rhythm after a seven-point loss over the OKC Thunder last Thursday.

Luka Doncic led the scoring charge with 37 points along with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. He also had five three-pointers and shot 12-of-27 from the field.

But the night belonged to Kyrie Irving as he sank a buzzer-beater shot with 1.1 seconds left for the Mavs to take home the win. He ended the game with 24 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Expand Tweet

On the other side, Nikola Jokic had a subpar 16 points for the Nuggets while Jamal Murray was the team leader in points with 23.

The Dallas Mavericks improved their season record to 38-29 and will take on Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs next Tuesday at the Frost Bank Center, Texas.