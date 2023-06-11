Watch: Kyrie Irving shows off Anta sneakers following Nike split

During the 2022-23 NBA season, Kyrie Irving was dropped by a number of sponsors after sharing an anti-semetic documentary. Since then, Irving has moved to the Dallas Mavericks and focused on basketball in a bid to stay out of the media limelight.

However, on June 10, the mercurial point guard was spotted working out while wearing the new Anta Shock Wave 5 Pro.

Anta is a Chinese footwear company that produces a wide range of basketball sneakers and is rumored to have been interested in partnering with Kyrie Irving following his split from Nike. However, there is no current report to confirm or deny the Dallas Mavericks star's partnership with Anta, and Irving could simply have been wearing the shoes because he likes them.

Before being cut by Nike, Kyrie Irving's sneakers were some of the more popular basketball shoes on the market, with many of his limited edition designs selling for extremely high prices on the resale market. Unfortunately for Irving, the bad press associated with his sharing of an anti-semitic link was too much and forced the sneaker giant's hand.

Anta has experience working with NBA players, though. Currently, the growing shoe brand has a multi-year deal with Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, with reports claiming that the partnership is worth approximately $8 million per year.

Kyrie Irving unlikely to team up with LeBron James

Despite the rumors linking the Dallas Mavericks with a blockbuster move for LeBron James, it would appear that the LA Lakers star will be staying in California for the upcoming season.

According to Jeff Van Gundy, who was speaking on a recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show, LeBron is unlikely to uproot his family, who are settled in Los Angeles.

"I can't imagine that because the fit between Doncic, Irving, and James doesn't seem to be like a complementary, seamless type of fit," Van Gundy said. "I can't imagine James uprooting his family at this point. Doesn't make sense to me."

Both LeBron and Kyrie Irving have flirted with a reunion over the past 12 months but have been unable to navigate the NBA trade market to make it happen. As such, we're unlikely to see the former champions teaming up alongside Luka Doncic next season, especially since Bronny James recently committed to USC, and LeBron will likely want to be close to his son to attend his games.

