Watch: Kyrie Irving wears keffiyeh in solidarity with Palestine after continued support amidst Israel conflict

In recent years, Kyrie Irving has been know to speak out about global issues. The All-Star guard recently showed support in one side of the battles ongoing in the Middle East.

On Saturday night, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks squared off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Following the game, he was seen wearing a keffiyeh for his postgame press conference. The clothing attire is a traiditonal piece of headwear worn by people across the Middle East.

Despite big nights from both Irving and Luka Doncic, the Mavericks were not able to take down the Bucks. Led by a 40-point, 15-rebound night from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee was able to walk away with a 132-125 victory. Irving was the leading scoring for the Mavericks, notching 39 points to go along with four rebounds and six assists.

Irving has showed constant support and continues to mourn the lives lost in this battle. He has shared a plehtora of posts on his social media about the horiffic events taking place in the Middle East.

Kyrie Irving has anti-semitic history

When it comes to NBA stars speaking out about global issues, Kyrie Irving is one that is never shy about sharing his thoughts. This was on full display last season, when he ended up getting suspended for his actions on soical media.

Towards the end of his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving was part of multiple off-the-court instances. The biggest being during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he refused to take the vaccine. This led to him before forced to sit out half of his team's games.

The second instance was based on something he did online. One night, he shared a link to a movie on his Twitter. It was later discovered that the film had anti-semitic undertones. The Nets ended up keeping him away from the team and the league suspended him.

Despite what all his actions have done to him and his reputation, Irving has not changed his ways. He understands the platform he has as a professional athlete, and he uses it to speak up about issues that are important to him.

Irving's actions on Sunday were a tame way of showing support without doing too much. He had the keffiyeh on, but did not make a fuss about it. Instead, he simply had it on while serving his obligation to answer questions about how things transpired in the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.