Watch: LA Clippers announcer drops the N-bomb during broadcast.

LA Clippers announcer Jim Jackson had a bit of a slip-up when talking about the Denver Nuggets. During the LA Clippers' game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, the announcer made an unfortunate mistake. He accidentally dropped the n-word when saying the team name before quickly correcting himself.

The broadcast on Bally Sports rolled on. Jackson quickly corrected himself, and kept the analysis going. The Clippers or Bally Sports have not made any statement. Jackson has not either.

You can watch the clip below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Jackson seems unlikely to face any punishment for the verbal slip. He's black and a former NBA player. The mistake seemed like an honest one and just a twist of the tongue.

More about LA Clippers announcer Jim Jackson

LA Clippers announcer Jim Jackson has called games for the team since 2020. He played 14 seasons in the NBA before becoming the LA Clippers' announcer.

Jackson was once tied for the record for most NBA teams played for (12). They are Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers.

He retired in 2006 after fielding no offers in the offseason to sign with any team. Jackson was the last Laker before Kobe Bryant to wear the No. 24.

His career best season was the 1994-95 one with Dallas, averaging 25.7 points per game in 51 outings. The next season, he played the full 82-game slate and averaged 19.6 ppg with the Mavs.

Jackson shifted his game to a perimeter shooter off the bench later in his career. He hit 46.9 percent of his 3-pointers with the Heat as a bench player in 2001-02.

Jackson was a standout player in college for Ohio State. He was a two-time consensus First Team All American in 1991 and 1992. His number was retired at Ohio State after his NBA career.

Jackson was a top draft prospect entering the NBA, getting selected fourth overall in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Mavs. Long before beomcing the LA Clippers announcer, Jackson was also a star recruit coming out of high school.

He was a top prospect and won Mr. Basketball in Ohio for two straight seasons. Jackosn was also named an All American by Parade in his junior and senior seasons.