Watch: LA Lakers fans urge Russell Westbrook not to shoot a three in the 4th quarter against New York Knicks

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook drew the ire of the crowd during the game against the New York Knicks. Lakers fans urged Westbrook not to shoot a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Despite the crowd letting their feelings know about the shot, the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard took the punt anyway. Westbrook hesitated for a bit before taking the shot, which hit the rim and was rebounded by fellow superstar teammate Anthony Davis.

The game ended with a Lakers' victory as they came back from a 21-point deficit to win the match. They did lose control of the game in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter and were forced into overtime by the Knicks. However, the Lakers won the matchup 122-115 thanks to the performances of LeBron James, Malik Monk and AD.

Mr. Triple-Double ended the game with just five points, four rebounds and six assists. He shot the ball a meager 10% from the field and converted none of his three triple-pointers on the night. He also shot only 42.9% from the line and recorded 4 turnovers as well.

Russell Westbrook and his shooting woes

Westbrook against the Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook has never been a good shooter. But he was able to make timely shots in the big moments. Westbrook is somebody who lives inside the arc and that's where he earns his dough. His ability to attack the rim with fervor because of his electrifying athleticism is what makes Westbrook great.

Westbrook is shooting 30.5% from the perimeter this season for the Lakers. He has been lambasted for his three-point shooting for a couple of years now by the media. He has shot below 30% from range in five of his last eight seasons in the league.

While his efficiency from the field remains at a good level (44.1%), his ability from the line has also taken a dive this season as he is shooting at a paltry 67.4%. This, coupled with his turnovers, has been a major problem for the Lakers.

Westbrook's acquisition was supposed to ease the workload on James, since the former is a natural ball-handler and can orchestrate the offense. However, this has led to James having to do much more for the Lakers to even come close to winning a game.

The pace with which Westbrook plays is a major problem for the Lakers. It has directly led to turnovers leaking out from the guard. He is averaging 4.1 turnovers this season.

Either way, the only solution for the Lakers right now is to ask Russell Westbrook to shoot less and attack the rim more. His ability to cut to the basket has to be his task when he doesn't have the ball in his hands. Otherwise, the Lakers will be lucky to make it to the postseason this year.

