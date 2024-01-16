WATCH: Lakers fan gets kicked out for attempting to hug LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the most popular sports figures in the world and many like to get close to him. In the Los Angeles Lakers matchup against the OKC Thunder, a fan bypassed security and made his way to the basketball court to get near the four-time NBA champion.

In the video, James had just finished putting on his warmup shirt when a fan, wearing a bonnet and a long-sleeved sweater, came near him and tried to hug him.

As soon as the fan touched James on the shoulder, the 39-year-old basketball player instinctively moved him away, pushing the fan aside. Security promptly intervened, escorting the fan out of the venue for the incident.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Later that night, the Lakers defeated the Thunder 112-105, avoiding a three-game losing skid. LeBron James finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while making 60% of his 20 shots.

James got help from Anthony Davis who tallied a double-double of 27 points and 15 rebounds. Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell combined for 29 points while Rui Hachimura came off the bench with a dozen points.

The time that a LeBron James super fan entered the court and helped him go back to Cleveland

This was not the first time that a fan tried to get near LeBron James. On March 20, 2013, while he was still playing for the Miami Heat, a fan named James Blair ran onto the court wearing a t-shirt with the words "We Miss You, LeBron" on the back.

During that moment, several security personnel rushed onto the floor to remove Blair. However, James took a different approach, approaching Blair himself, offering a high-five, and sharing a hug.

Initially labeled a "jackass" for his stunt, Blair's actions aimed to capture LeBron's attention during his return to Cleveland. While not directly influencing LeBron's decision to rejoin the Cavaliers in 2014, Blair symbolized the desperation and passion of Cleveland sports fans.

LeBron James eventually returned to the Cavaliers for the 2014-15 season, leading the franchise to its first-ever NBA title in the following season.

Following an additional four seasons with the Cavs, James continued his career trajectory, joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2018-19 season and remaining with the team for six seasons. As of now, he holds a player option for the 2024-25 season, valued at $51 million, and will be reaching the age of 40 at that time.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!