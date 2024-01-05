WATCH: Lakers fan gives tour of Crypto.com Arena's tunnel suite worth $5 million with NBA & NHL concert access

Watching the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena is one of the ultimate dreams for the fans. For some, getting a good view of the game from the stands would be enough. But some want to have a different viewing experience and opt to splurge on VIP seats.

In VIP suites, fans can enjoy an exclusive look at the team while having the best on-court meals. An Instagram account called ‘Jack’s Dining Room’ showed his followers what it would be like to be in the $5 million tunnel suite at Crypto.com Arena.

The entrance to the suite is through an underground tunnel via the players’ entrance, which leads to a luxurious room. Further down, a private, 12-person lounge where a private chef has already prepared some main courses can be seen.

The lounge also has a bartender available. The seats are close to the court and a handful of fans can sit comfortably. Fans can eat the main courses in their seats while watching the game up close.

Watch the video to see Crypto.com Arena’s incredible VIP lounge.

As mentioned by the influencer in the video, the suite is worth $5 million. Lee Zeidman, president of the Crypto.com Arena, said in October 2023 that it will also be available during the NHL season.

"Our team worked incredibly hard all summer along with our contractors to get this phase done in time for the highly anticipated NBA and NHL seasons," Zeidman said (via cryptoarena.com).

Where is the Crypto.com Arena?

Getting to Crypto.com Arena isn’t complicated for diehard Laker fans. It is the same arena the Staples Center used to be. In December 2022, the venue was renamed as AEG signed a $700 million deal with the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency company.

The arena is at Figueroa St. in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Clippers play their home games in the same arena. But that could soon change as the completion of the new Intuit Dome at Inglewood, California, is around the corner.

