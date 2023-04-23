Watch: Lakers fans boo Dillon Brooks during pre-game warmup, cheer as he misses shots

The Memphis Grizzlies have arrived in LA Lakers' territory, and Dillon Brooks recently warmed up in front of the City of Angels crowd. As Brooks was trying to get his shooting rhythm, Lakers fans booed the Grizzlies star. Aside from the fact that Dillon has built a horrible reputation around the league, LA fans also love trolling the away team, especially since it's the playoffs.

While Dillon Brooks was shooting out, Lakers fans loudly booed him for knocking down shots. The moment he finally missed, everyone suddenly cheered. It's just one of those sports moments when fans just want to troll and have fun.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Lakers fans booing Dillon Brooks during pre-game warmups Lakers fans booing Dillon Brooks during pre-game warmups https://t.co/aqUbbYojGm

Can Dillon Brooks handle the Lakers crowd in the playoffs environment?

LeBron James vs Dillon Brooks

Before their series became official, Dillon Brooks made it clear that he didn't mind going up against LeBron James and the LA Lakers in a seven-game series matchup. While the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the top teams in the West, they couldn't back it up in Game 1. Brooks said he would lockdown James; however, it appears that he wasn't able to live up to the task.

In Game 1, LeBron James had a double-double outing with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Then, despite the Grizzlies winning Game 2, Brooks struggled to contain the "King" as he had another double-double performance. James added 28 points and 12 rebounds. With that in mind, it's clear that Dillon didn't successfully lockdown LBJ.

Now that Brooks and the Grizzlies are heading to LA, the notorious player will surely hear a lot of heckling from the audience. Mixing his bad reputation with the fact that he wasn't able to shut down LeBron, Lakeshow fans will surely destroy the Memphis star.

Dillon Brooks, so far, is averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the series. He hasn't done anything significant defensively. Now that he's playing in LA, he has a lot to prove if he wants to gain the respect of everyone.

