Watch: Lakers fans trespass Clippers' $2 billion arena & film hoop session inside Intuit dome

Rivalries between NBA teams are a common thing in the league as it results in excellent competition, such as the feud between the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers. To drive the rivalry stronger, a video clip of two Lakers fans sneaking into the Clippers' $2 billion Intuit Dome and decided to check the interiors from shooting basketballs to using a fire extinguisher on the basketball rings.

The arena looked incredible inside, despite not being finished yet. Be that as it may, it looks to be a fitting new home for the LA Clippers team. However, the two LA Lakers fans wanted to check out the place for themselves and be the first ones to use it before the actual players even got a chance to step inside themselves.

From the video clip shared, the Lakers fans didn't look to have broken anything, as they simply went around the arena and tested out what they could.

Ahead of the Intuit Dome's opening, Lakers' LeBron James described the sharing of an arena with the Clippers as successful'

Speaking with Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike, the sharing of an NBA arena between the Lakers and the Clippers was deemed a success, as described by LeBron James.

"They had to make it home," James said. "It makes sense. They want to make it as 'home' as possible. And it feels like a road game. Their lighting is different, the court is different, the seats look different — all that type of stuff. It feels like a road game — but you just don't have to travel. Feels like you're driving to a road game."

Having a home arena for an NBA team is important when it comes to its culture and identity. It is considered a place of refuge for teams, coming off a road trip in a regular season, along with a place to be defended in front of a home crowd.

The LA Clippers were established in 1970 and were originally called the Buffalo Braves back then. As one of the NBA's expansion teams at the time, they later moved to San Diego, California in 1978 before finally settling in Los Angeles, California in 1984.

Throughout their tenure in Los Angeles, they were sometimes seen as an inferior team or the "little brother" of sorts to the LA Lakers, who were the face of the city when it came to the NBA. However, the team's reputation has grown over the years, courtesy of players such as Chris Paul and Blake Griffin making it a household name around the 2010s era.

After the franchise was acquired by former Microsoft CEO Steve Balmer in 2014, the Clippers have continued to make proper strides in being an organization to be respected in the league. Through it all, it is almost time for the team to finally step foot in their own home, in their own NBA arena.