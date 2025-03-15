WATCH: Lakers and Nuggets fans clash in ill-tempered fight after Jamal Murray sinks LA again

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Mar 15, 2025 05:46 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 131-126 on Friday night at Ball Arena in downtown Denver. The closely contested game's tension spilled over to the two sets of opposing fans.

Ad

The two factions clashed after the game was over, while departing the stadium. In a clip shared by @ClutchPoints (via jerharlanCNN) on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Lakers fans are seen clashing with the Denver Nuggets faithful in their home arena, in an ill-tempered bout.

In the video, several fans can be seen tumbling on the floor and having to be separated with the help of arena security and some good samaritans. The fight was eventually broken up and the factions were successfully kept out of each other's reach.

also-read-trending Trending

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी