WATCH: Lakers and Nuggets fans clash in ill-tempered fight after Jamal Murray sinks LA again

The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 131-126 on Friday night at Ball Arena in downtown Denver. The closely contested game's tension spilled over to the two sets of opposing fans.

Ad

The two factions clashed after the game was over, while departing the stadium. In a clip shared by @ClutchPoints (via jerharlanCNN) on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Lakers fans are seen clashing with the Denver Nuggets faithful in their home arena, in an ill-tempered bout.

Expand Tweet

In the video, several fans can be seen tumbling on the floor and having to be separated with the help of arena security and some good samaritans. The fight was eventually broken up and the factions were successfully kept out of each other's reach.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback