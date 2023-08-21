Watch: Lamar Odom reacts to fans after they clown his TV size

Is Lamar Odom's current television too short or is it just that his room is just too Spartan?

Fans were puzzled when the former NBA player pictured himself watching Team USA's last FIBA Basketball World Cup tune-up game against Germany on Sunday.

Fans thought his TV is much smaller than his fireplace, and they clowned the TV size.

Twitch streamer Smarpy wrote:

"Dawg what is with this TV setup???"

This fan of Odom's former team, the LA Lakers, added:

"You need a bigger TV big dog LMAO."

Rose Dale then posted a picture of Lamar Odom's total NBA earnings as she remains puzzled why he could only afford that kind of TV.

Lamar Odom proves his TV is big

Probably surprised with the fan reaction, Lamar Odom showed that his TV is not small at all.

Upon showing the package box of his TV, he wrote:

"Just gonna leave this here."

The television set in question is an LG UHD AI ThinQ TV, which has a 70-inch length, so, yes, his TV is big.

As it turned out, the wall of his house could be just too big with not much decoration, giving his social media users an optical illusion that the TV is too small.

Thomas Wylie compared Odom's wall to his own house:

"Your wall is bigger than my house."

However, some are still not convinced about his TV's size, like this X user.

The same X user suggested that Odom could have bought an even larger TV at about the same value as his LG 70-inch TV.

Another X user, who calls himself "Pastor Jack Caliber", still laughed at Odom's clarification:

"Are you really flexing a 70" TV? Lol man it's not 2004 anymore."

Odom might need some home improvement inquiries after the "dog show."

