Watch: LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana looks stunning while promoting 'fall looks' apparel for brand once valued at $100 billion

Ana Montana, a well-known fashion influencer and girlfriend of NBA star LaMelo Ball, recently shared her gorgeous fall wardrobe on Instagram. Her post, which featured women's clothing from Shein, a formerly $100 billion business, was a tribute to her excellent sense of fashion and influence in the industry.

Montana included a variety of clothes in her article, all of which were worn with jeans. In her Instagram post, she asked fans which top looked best with the jeans. The options included the "SHEIN SXY Button Front Crop Cardigan," "SHEIN SXY One Shoulder Cut Out Crop Top" and "SHEIN SXY High Neck Split Hem Knit Top". Her fans responded, complimenting and sharing their favorite looks with her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ana Montana's public persona gains further depth due to her connection with the Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

Ball recently talked about how much he loved Montana on social media. He referred to Montana as "the one" in an emotional birthday tribute, a term often reserved for a serious life partner. Fans and followers now have a fresh perspective on their relationship and can appreciate the depth of Ball's affection for his partner.

More about power couple: Ana and LaMelo

Power Couple Ana and LaMelo spending time together (via Instagram)

The bond between Ana and LaMelo extends beyond their private lives.

According to reports, the pair started dating in February 2022. Ever since then, their relationship has drawn attention. The couple seems to be very much in love despite their 12-year age difference. On social media, they frequently post insights into their relationship. Their sweet remarks and postings, calling each other "mine" and "yours," make it obvious that they are in a serious relationship.

The power couple has succeeded in striking a balance between their personal and professional lives despite being well known. They make time for one another and encourage each other's professional endeavors. Whether it's Ana Montana advertising Shein's autumn collection or LaMelo Bell scoring baskets, they constantly find a way to support one another.

Ball looks ready for the upcoming season despite playing just three preseason games. In 20.3 minutes, the former No. 3 pick is averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 40.0% shooting. But his 3-point shooting performance is a little worrying. Just 1.7 of his 6.3 efforts from beyond the arc are making it (26.3%).

His four makes on 10.6 attempts, or 37.6%, in 35 games last season are noticeably fewer than this. LaMelo Bell needs to convert 3-pointers far more frequently than he has done in the first three preseason games if he intends to attempt a lot of them.