Watch: LaMelo Ball can't stop giggling as he gets the news of him replacing Kevin Durant at the All-Star game

Charlotte Hornets sophomore guard LaMelo Ball may have lost the game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, but he had some good news in store regardless.

With the All-Star weekend just around the corner, excitement ramps up as the best of the best in the league face off in a display of basketball talent. Although Ball didn't make the initial cut, the 20-year old earned a spot in the All-Star reserve pool on Monday.

The first-time All-Star was all smiles when he received news of his selection. Although his selection comes on the back of Kevin Durant's unfortunate absence, Ball has been a promising young talent this season and his exciting brand of basketball certainly fits the image of the All-Star weekend.

LaMelo Ball is already part of the Clorox Rising Stars challenge. As the third pick in the draft, Ball was picked to represent Team Payton.

Could LaMelo Ball be a perennial All-Star?

LaMelo Ball attempts to score off a layup

LaMelo Ball has been a viral sensation since early in his high school career. Viewed as a special talent early on, the young guard has been surrounded by hype and highlight reels.

This gradually transitioned into his NBA career as well. Still very young in his career, the sophomore guard from Charlotte instantly burst onto the scene. Showcasing his tremendous passing skills and his unorthodox but flashy style of play, Ball is box-office.

Ball made a solid claim for being an All-Star this season. Registering an average of 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game, the 20-year old was definitely a candidate to be an All-Star reserve.

He is also one of the youngest players in NBA history to be selected as an All-Star. Being the youngest player since LeBron James to feature in an All-Star game, the hype surrounding the young star is genuine.

Although his selection comes on the back of some unfortunate circumstances, many believe that Ball rightfully deserved a spot in the East reserves. One way or another, LaMelo Ball deserved to be an All-Star.

But does he have the potential to be a perennial All-Star?

This is a rather difficult question to answer. At 6'7", Ball has the frame of a forward but plays in the position of a guard. While this gives him an advantage over a number of players in the position, it creates a legitimate issue when deciding upon All-Star selections.

With limited spots to fill, the guard depth in the Eastern Conference forces a situation where some talented players will be left out. Featuring players such as Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Trae Young, Ball will have to continue his upward rise if he is to be selected as an All-Star on multiple occasions.

But given his talent and his potential for growth, the young Hornets guard possesses all the tools necessary to make yearly appearances at the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

