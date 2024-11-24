Watch: LaMelo Ball trash talks Giannis antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis after draining key 3 vs Bucks

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets visited the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. One of the most recognizable faces in the crowd was Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the former Bucks and older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In a video uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ball hit a 3-point shot during the game. Thanasis was near him and was talking a little trash at the Hornets superstar, who sunk his attempt.

Ball turned around and pointed in the direction of the older Antetokounmpo, who had a little laugh after what happened. It was a friendly exchange between the two personalities.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback