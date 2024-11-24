  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LaMelo Ball
  • Watch: LaMelo Ball trash talks Giannis antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis after draining key 3 vs Bucks

Watch: LaMelo Ball trash talks Giannis antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis after draining key 3 vs Bucks

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Nov 24, 2024 03:36 GMT
LaMelo Ball trash talks Giannis antetokounmpo
LaMelo Ball trash talks Giannis antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis after draining key 3 vs Bucks. (Photos:IMAGN)

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets visited the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. One of the most recognizable faces in the crowd was Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the former Bucks and older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In a video uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ball hit a 3-point shot during the game. Thanasis was near him and was talking a little trash at the Hornets superstar, who sunk his attempt.

Ball turned around and pointed in the direction of the older Antetokounmpo, who had a little laugh after what happened. It was a friendly exchange between the two personalities.

Here's the video:

also-read-trending Trending

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated.

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी